PBKS vs LSG, 54th Match at Dharamsala, IPL, May 04 2025

54th Match (N), Dharamsala, May 04, 2025, Indian Premier League
Punjab Kings FlagPunjab Kings
Lucknow Super Giants FlagLucknow Super Giants
Tomorrow
2:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Points Table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
4
Punjab KingsPunjab Kings
10631130.199
6
Lucknow Super GiantsLucknow Super Giants
1055010-0.325
Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
SS Iyer
10 M • 360 Runs • 51.43 Avg • 180.9 SR
P Arya
10 M • 346 Runs • 34.6 Avg • 196.59 SR
N Pooran
10 M • 404 Runs • 44.89 Avg • 203.01 SR
MR Marsh
9 M • 378 Runs • 42 Avg • 158.82 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Arshdeep Singh
9 M • 13 Wkts • 8.51 Econ • 14.92 SR
YS Chahal
9 M • 13 Wkts • 9.45 Econ • 13.38 SR
SN Thakur
9 M • 12 Wkts • 11.2 Econ • 15 SR
DS Rathi
10 M • 10 Wkts • 7.75 Econ • 24 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
PBKS
LSG
Player
Role
Shreyas Iyer (c)
Top order Batter
Arshdeep Singh 
Bowler
Priyansh Arya 
Opening Batter
Pyla Avinash 
Batter
Azmatullah Omarzai 
Allrounder
Xavier Bartlett 
Bowler
Yuzvendra Chahal 
Bowler
Praveen Dubey 
Bowler
Lockie Ferguson 
Bowler
Aaron Hardie 
Allrounder
Harnoor Singh 
Batter
Harpreet Brar 
Bowler
Josh Inglis 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Marco Jansen 
Bowling Allrounder
Musheer Khan 
Allrounder
Prabhsimran Singh 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Kuldeep Sen 
Bowler
Shashank Singh 
Batting Allrounder
Marcus Stoinis 
Batting Allrounder
Suryansh Shedge 
Batting Allrounder
Vishnu Vinod 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Vijaykumar Vyshak 
Bowler
Nehal Wadhera 
Top order Batter
Yash Thakur 
Bowler
Match details
Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.20, Second Session 21.20-22.50
Match days04 May 2025 - night (20-over match)
IPL News

Powerplay malfunction puts SRH on the brink

Their bowling issues haven't been spoken about quite as much as their batting woes, but they may have played just as big a role in the predicament they find themselves in

Prasidh: 'My control over lengths has been good'

Shubman Gill hailed Gujarat Titans' bowling riches after the win over Sunrisers Hyderabad

Rain threat hangs over RCB-CSK game in Bengaluru

There is a 70% chance of rain on Saturday, and wet weather had also interrupted the training sessions of both teams on the eve of the game

Gill, Buttler and Sai Sudharsan leave SRH on the brink of elimination

Each of SRH's remaining games is a must-win affair, but still no guarantee to take them to playoffs

It's RCB vs CSK again, but will IPL's tastiest fixture have the same edge as before?

The two teams couldn't be having more contrasting seasons, meaning there isn't really too much at stake on Saturday

Indian Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
MI1174141.274
GT1073140.867
RCB1073140.521
PBKS1063130.199
DC1064120.362
LSG105510-0.325
KKR104590.271
RR11386-0.780
SRH10376-1.192
CSK10284-1.211
