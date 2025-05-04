Matches (13)
PBKS vs LSG, 54th Match at Dharamsala, IPL, May 04 2025 - Live Cricket Score
54th Match (N), Dharamsala, May 04, 2025, Indian Premier League
Points Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
PBKS
W
W
L
NR
W
LSG
W
L
W
L
L
batters to watch(Recent stats)
PBKS10 M • 360 Runs • 51.43 Avg • 180.9 SR
PBKS10 M • 346 Runs • 34.6 Avg • 196.59 SR
LSG10 M • 404 Runs • 44.89 Avg • 203.01 SR
LSG9 M • 378 Runs • 42 Avg • 158.82 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
PBKS9 M • 13 Wkts • 8.51 Econ • 14.92 SR
PBKS9 M • 13 Wkts • 9.45 Econ • 13.38 SR
LSG9 M • 12 Wkts • 11.2 Econ • 15 SR
LSG10 M • 10 Wkts • 7.75 Econ • 24 SR
Squad
PBKS
LSG
Player
Role
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Opening Batter
|Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
Match details
|Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.20, Second Session 21.20-22.50
|Match days
|04 May 2025 - night (20-over match)
