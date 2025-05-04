Live report - Akash Singh impresses on LSG debut

Prabhsimran has looked to hit a boundary off nine of the 15 balls he's faced so far. That's his role at the top of the order. He performs it regardless of what's happening at the other end - his IPL hundred was a beaut, made it while he kept losing partners. He performs it even when the ball isn't right in the slot. That's why he was almost caught for 22 off 11. Pooran at mid-off dropped a skier. Prabh played the same shot later in the over and got a boundary. Pure intent machine. Short memory.