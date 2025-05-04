Live report - Akash Singh impresses on LSG debut

Matches (17)
Strategic Timeout
54th Match (N), Dharamsala, May 04, 2025, Indian Premier League
Current RR: 10.71
• Last 5 ov (RR): 49/1 (9.80)
Live Forecast:PBKS 210
Live
Prabhsimran has looked to hit a boundary off nine of the 15 balls he's faced so far. That's his role at the top of the order. He performs it regardless of what's happening at the other end - his IPL hundred was a beaut, made it while he kept losing partners. He performs it even when the ball isn't right in the slot. That's why he was almost caught for 22 off 11. Pooran at mid-off dropped a skier. Prabh played the same shot later in the over and got a boundary. Pure intent machine. Short memory.
LSG had Mayank bowling to the short leg side boundary. He's gone for runs. But his willingness to take that punishment has helped the guy at the other end. The rookie. Akash Singh strikes again. Inglis is gone. We've established he loves taking on the short ball from the quicks. He backed himself to clear the 68m boundary at square leg. He came up short.
On first impression, Akash has more than meets the eye. He baited Inglis to hit to the long boundary. He wasn't fazed when Prabhsimpran shaped to scoop him. He has good control of length and the left-armer's angle. His under-pressure ball is the offcutter.
The higher altitude grounds do encourage the ball to just fly - Joburg is famous for that - and PBKS are proving Dharamsala is not too far behind. Prabhsimram Singh takes down Mayank Yadav now.
A measure how changed a bowler Mayank has become because of all the injuries he's sustained is that his refuge when he comes under pressure is to take pace off. But Prabh waits for it and smacks that for six too.
The third of those sixes could have been a catch though had Avesh Khan been standing on the boundary at square leg. Mayank is only bowling mid to late 130 kph in his first over and he went short every single ball to Inglis. Australian batters don't mind that length, and certainly not at that pace.
221 Inglis' strike rate against the short ball from fast bowlers in T20 cricket. He averages 44.5 as well.
Akash Singh the debutant strikes. He had a big smile on his face when the brand new ball was given to him. Now he celebrates by pointing to himself and then at the ground as if to say he belongs.
There is some swing on offer in Dharamsala and a good length ball that Arya thought he could hit on the up ends dragging him to play maybe a little more away from his body than he'd like and gets caught at deep third.
A measure of how big that wicket is - Arya has made 300-plus runs at a 190-plus strike rate this season. Only Nicholas Pooran has been that effective and that destructive. And Pooran is into his ninth year as an international cricketer and seventh year as an IPL cricketer.
PBKS pull a little surprise by promoting Josh Inglis.
Lucknow Super Giants won the toss and chose to bowl against Punjab Kings because that "gives them the advantage of seeing how the game unfolds."
If that suggests a tinge of uncertainty, it's likely to do with the conditions in Dharamsala. This is its first match of IPL 2025 and there has been rain in the two leads leading into this game. Shreyas Iyer, the PBKS captain, noted that there was moisture in the pitch to start with and that he too would've preferred to bowl.
PBKS have a chance to go up to second place with a win on Sunday night and in service of that, they brought Marcus Stoinis back into the XI. LSG were sitting outside the top four heading into the game and could go up to fifth place with a win. They handed an IPL debut to Rajasthan's Akash Singh, a left-arm seam bowler with 16 wickets in 20 matches. Ravi Bishnoi has been left out, which suggests they feel the pitch won't offer a lot to the spinners.
Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer (capt), Josh Inglis (wk), Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh
PBKS bench: Vijaykumar Vyshak, Harpreet Brar, Pravin Dubey, Suryansh Shedge, Xavier Bartlett
Lucknow Super Giants: Rishabh Pant (capt & wk), Nicholas Pooran, David Miller, Aiden Markram, Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Akash Singh, Avesh Khan, Mayank Yadav, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Rathi
LSG bench: Ravi Bishnoi, Mitchell Marsh, Himmat Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Matthew Breetzke
The IPL table is neatly divided now. The top teams are starting to run away. The bottom teams are starting to fall away. This match is between two in the middle. And its likely they - along with DC and KKR - will be fighting for just one spot in the playoffs.
It's PBKS vs LSG in Dharamsala. Pretty place but its charms might just wear thin on one of these teams because this might be where they're campaign gets delivered the blow they don't recover from.
