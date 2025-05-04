Matches (30)
54th Match (N), Dharamsala, May 04, 2025, Indian Premier League
Punjab Kings FlagPunjab Kings
236/5
Lucknow Super Giants FlagLucknow Super Giants
(20 ov, T:237) 199/7

PBKS won by 37 runs

Prabhsimran 91, Arshdeep's new-ball spell take PBKS towards playoffs

Against LSG, PBKS posted their 11th total of 200-plus in IPL, also aided by middle-order cameos

Alagappan Muthu
04-May-2025 • 1 hr ago
1:30

Is Prabhsimran finally living up to his promise?

Punjab Kings 236 for 5 (Prabhsimran 91, Shreyas 45, Akash 2-30) beat Lucknow Super Giants 199 for 7 (Badoni 74, Samad 45, Arshdeep 3-16) by 37 runs
Punjab Kings (PBKS) are marching towards a spot in the playoffs, moving up to No. 2 on the table. They dispatched one of their main rivals Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) with a power-packed batting performance, scoring 236 for 5, and winning by 37 runs.

The headliner

Shreyas Iyer actually wanted to bowl at the toss. But he said he was "up for the competition", and it seemed so was his team. They hit 34 boundaries in the innings - 16 fours and 18 sixes - en route to their 11th total of 200-plus in the IPL. Only Mumbai Indians have more.
Prabhsimran Singh was the architect of this chaos. He attacked nine of his first 15 deliveries, and in that time he could've been dismissed for 22 off 11 balls. But Nicholas Pooran put down a skier. When a similar ball came down just seconds later, Prabhsimran played the same shot and found the straight boundary. He's an intent machine with a very short memory. He made his third fifty on the trot, having come into this season with only four fifty-plus scores in his IPL career.
There was a small period when Prabhsimran stalled. He got to 45 off 24 balls. Then made only 8 from 11 balls. but made up for that hitting 38 off his last 13 deliveries.

The support acts

The batters at the other end matched Prabhsimran's fire. In fact, every time LSG took a wicket, the new partnership began with a boundary within two deliveries, leaving the visitors with no place to hide. Shreyas once again showed he's a changed man. Until IPL 2024, he was striking at 125. Since then, he has been striking at 163. That has not come at the cost of his productivity. He averaged 32 before. Now it's 44.
Shashank Singh played the perfect cameo, 33* off 15 balls which included a six off Mayank Yadav that legit tried to scale up to one of the Dharamsala mountain tops.

LSG's woes

Mayank went for 60 runs in his four overs, the joint-worst figures by an LSG bowler in IPL. Avesh Khan leaked 26 runs in the 19th over, which included three fours and two sixes. Digvesh Rathi went for 40-plus in only one of his first nine matches. In his last two, he has gone for 48 and 46. At a time when they need to be peaking, LSG were floundering. Their best hope was that their top order fired.

Arshdeep kills the contest

Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram and Pooran had made 63% of all their team's runs coming into this game. Arshdeep Singh knocked two of them out in the third over, and returned for the last man standing. LSG were reduced to 38 for 3, their lowest powerplay score this season. Rishabh Pant fell for 18 off 17 balls, his ninth score below 25 in 11 innings. His dismissal was a spectacle. He swung so hard at the ball that he lost control of the bat, which flew out to midwicket while the catch was taken at deep cover.

Fightback

There was more than half the innings left to play when ESPNcricinfo's forecaster suggested that LSG's chances of winning was down at 0.13%. Guess being 73 for 5 is bad chasing 237. The last specialist batting pair they had - Ayush Badoni (74 off 40 deliveries) and Abdul Samad - delayed the inevitable by putting on a partnership of 81 in 41 balls.
Alagappan Muthu is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo

Win Probability
PBKS 100%
PBKSLSG
100%50%100%PBKS InningsLSG Innings

Over 20 • LSG 199/7

Ayush Badoni c Arshdeep Singh b Chahal 74 (40b 5x4 5x6 73m) SR: 185
W
PBKS won by 37 runs
LSG Innings
Player NameRB
AK Markram
bowled1310
MR Marsh
caught05
N Pooran
lbw65
RR Pant
caught1817
A Badoni
caught7440
DA Miller
caught118
Abdul Samad
caught4524
Avesh Khan
not out1910
Prince Yadav
not out11
Extras(lb 3, w 9)
Total199(7 wkts; 20 ovs)
Indian Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
RCB1183160.482
PBKS1173150.376
MI1174141.274
GT1073140.867
DC1064120.362
KKR1155110.249
LSG115610-0.469
RR12396-0.718
SRH10376-1.192
CSK11294-1.117
