Virat Kohli continues to lead Orange Cap table after washout between SRH and DC
Prasidh Krishna is at the top of the Purple Cap table with 19 wickets from ten games
There was no change at the top of the IPL 2025 Orange Cap and Purple Cap lists after the washout between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Delhi Capitals (DC) in Hyderabad on Monday night. Here is a look at the two leaderboards.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) Virat Kohli leads the list with 505 runs from 11 innings, and Gujarat Titans' (GT) B Sai Sudharsan is second, just one run behind from one fewer innings. Mumbai Indians' (MI) Suryakumar Yadav is at No. 3 with 475 runs.
Just two runs behind Suryakumar Yadav is Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener Yashasvi Jaiswal. He has 473 runs from 12 innings. GT's Jos Buttler (470) and Shubman Gill (465) are fifth and sixth on this table, respectively.
GT's Prasidh Krishna continues to lead the table with 19 wickets from ten games, while RCB's Josh Hazlewood is second with 18 wickets, also from ten outings.
Arshdeep Singh is third on the list after his three-for against Lucknow Super Giants in Dharamsala. He has 16 wickets in 11 matches. There are two other players on 16 wickets along with Arshdeep - Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) Noor Ahmad and MI's Trent Boult. But Arshdeep remains above them because of his superior economy rate.
