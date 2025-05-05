Matches (14)
IPL (3)
PSL (2)
Women's Tri-Series (SL) (1)
WCL 2 (1)
County DIV1 (3)
County DIV2 (4)
SRH vs DC, 55th Match at Hyderabad, IPL, May 05 2025 - Live Cricket Score
55th Match (N), Hyderabad, May 05, 2025, Indian Premier League
Match centre Ground time: 07:05
batters to watch(Recent stats)
SRH10 M • 314 Runs • 31.4 Avg • 180.45 SR
10 M • 311 Runs • 34.56 Avg • 153.96 SR
DC9 M • 371 Runs • 53 Avg • 146.06 SR
10 M • 257 Runs • 28.56 Avg • 153.89 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
SRH9 M • 13 Wkts • 9.5 Econ • 13.84 SR
SRH10 M • 10 Wkts • 9.64 Econ • 21.4 SR
10 M • 14 Wkts • 10.17 Econ • 15.42 SR
10 M • 12 Wkts • 6.74 Econ • 19.5 SR
Squad
SRH
DC
Match details
|Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal, Hyderabad
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.20, Second Session 21.20-22.50
|Match days
|05 May 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
