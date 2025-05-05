Matches (14)
IPL (3)
PSL (2)
Women's Tri-Series (SL) (1)
WCL 2 (1)
County DIV1 (3)
County DIV2 (4)

SRH vs DC, 55th Match at Hyderabad, IPL, May 05 2025 - Live Cricket Score

55th Match (N), Hyderabad, May 05, 2025, Indian Premier League
Sunrisers Hyderabad FlagSunrisers Hyderabad
Delhi Capitals FlagDelhi Capitals
Tomorrow
2:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Points Table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
5
Delhi CapitalsDelhi Capitals
10640120.362
9
Sunrisers HyderabadSunrisers Hyderabad
103706-1.192
Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Abhishek Sharma
10 M • 314 Runs • 31.4 Avg • 180.45 SR
H Klaasen
10 M • 311 Runs • 34.56 Avg • 153.96 SR
KL Rahul
9 M • 371 Runs • 53 Avg • 146.06 SR
Abishek Porel
10 M • 257 Runs • 28.56 Avg • 153.89 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
HV Patel
9 M • 13 Wkts • 9.5 Econ • 13.84 SR
PJ Cummins
10 M • 10 Wkts • 9.64 Econ • 21.4 SR
MA Starc
10 M • 14 Wkts • 10.17 Econ • 15.42 SR
Kuldeep Yadav
10 M • 12 Wkts • 6.74 Econ • 19.5 SR
SRH
DC
Player
Role
Pat Cummins (c)
Bowler
Abhishek Sharma 
Batting Allrounder
Rahul Chahar 
Bowler
Travis Head 
Top order Batter
Ishan Kishan 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Heinrich Klaasen 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Eshan Malinga 
Bowler
Abhinav Manohar 
Batting Allrounder
Kamindu Mendis 
Allrounder
Mohammed Shami 
Bowler
Wiaan Mulder 
Allrounder
Nitish Kumar Reddy 
Batting Allrounder
Harshal Patel 
Bowler
Sachin Baby 
Batter
Simarjeet Singh 
Bowler
Ravichandran Smaran 
Batter
Atharva Taide 
Batting Allrounder
Jaydev Unadkat 
Bowler
Aniket Verma 
Batter
Zeeshan Ansari 
Bowler
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal, Hyderabad
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.20, Second Session 21.20-22.50
Match days05 May 2025 - night (20-over match)
IPL News

Kohli snatches the IPL 2025 Orange Cap back from Sai Sudharsan after RCB vs CSK

Josh Hazlewood sat the RCB vs CSK game out, and missed a chance to earn the Purple Cap back from Prasidh Krishna

Fleming: Mhatre has 'everything that we like about a modern-day T20 player'

After a couple of handy knocks since joining CSK this season, Ayush Mhatre took his game up a few notches against RCB on Saturday, smashing 94 from 48 balls

Stats - Shepherd's blitz and Kohli's records in RCB's double over CSK

CSK's streak of not able to seal a 180-plus chase continued in the IPL

Ball by ball - Dayal denies Dhoni and CSK again in tense final over

For a second season in a row, the same contest at the same ground produced the same, pulsating finish

Dhoni takes blame for CSK's defeat: 'I should have converted a couple of more shots'

"Romario Shepherd, in the death overs, was brilliant. Whatever our bowlers were bowling, he was able to get maximum runs," Dhoni said

Indian Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
RCB1183160.482
MI1174141.274
GT1073140.867
PBKS1063130.199
DC1064120.362
LSG105510-0.325
KKR104590.271
RR11386-0.780
SRH10376-1.192
CSK11294-1.117
