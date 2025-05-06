Vettori: 'Conditions in Hyderabad weren't what we expected this year'

Daniel Vettori , the Sunrisers Hyderabad head coach, has clarified that the team's batting style wasn't aggressive by default, after their washout against Delhi Capitals knocked them out of contention to make the IPL 2025 playoffs. But he did note that the conditions in Hyderabad didn't match their expectations, and that they were tricky for batters.

"I definitely didn't say after every match I was backing an aggressive approach," Vettori said. "I said we're about assessing conditions and this year, the conditions weren't as we expected. If you look at last year, there were a lot of high-scoring games here.

"These surfaces in particular have been a little bit different. It has been tricky, it hasn't been easy for the batters. All we've talked about is assessing conditions, trying to read the game and understand what to do in certain situations. I think the guys are innately aggressive, but certainly, this season has been about trying to establish what's been required on the day."

Hyderabad has hosted six games so far and teams have crossed 200 in four of the 11 innings in total . However, teams crossed 200 seven times in 12 innings last year . The reason for the reduced high-scoring pitches, according to Vettori, was the conditions being more bowler-friendly.

"There have been two surfaces that have been 250-plus, and there have been four here that have been probably more conducive for the fast bowlers. Not so much the spinners but new ball has been a little bit sticky, hard to hit, not coming onto the bat. The IPL has some of the best new-ball bowlers in the world and they were able to exploit those conditions."

With three wins in ten games, SRH came into the game needing a win to stay alive in the tournament. They were in a good position to do that after reducing DC to 133 for 7. But rain arrived after the end of the first innings, much to Vettori's frustration.

"Obviously, it's disappointing. We came in with high hopes, but we haven't been consistent enough with our performances. I've spoken to you guys a number of times around just not being able to put complete performances together. Today was the start of a complete performance, so it's frustrating that we couldn't finish it but that's cricket."

Pat Cummins struck twice in his first two overs • Getty Images

Pat Cummins' new-ball spell had set up SRH's strong start. He sliced through DC's top order in the powerplay and finished with figures of 3 for 19. He bowled the first over as Mohammed Shami, who has had a poor season with SRH so far, was left out.

Shami has taken six wickets in nine games at an average and strike rate of 56.16 and 11.23 respectively. Vettori said the call to leave out Shami was based on conditions, and praised Cummins for his ability to take on different roles.

"It's obviously been a tough season so far for Shami," Vettori said. "But he's been working exceptionally hard in the background. We just saw, particularly on this Hyderabad wicket that's the best make up of the team for us.

"If you look at his overall performance, he's been able to be a wicket-taker. He's bowled [in] a number of different roles for us. He's been able to mix and match depending on who's selected in the team.