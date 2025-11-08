Rishabh Pant scores half-century after retiring hurt against South Africa A

During the first session of the third day, Pant was struck three times - on his body and helmet - by fast bowler Tshepo Moreki , forcing him to retire hurt on 17 off 22 balls in the 34th over of India A's second innings.

However, he allayed fears of serious injury by returning to bat in the final session, after Harsh Dubey put on 184 for the sixth wicket with Dhruv Jurel, who made an unbeaten 127. Pant took on the spinners, racing to a half-century before declaring India A's innings on 382 for 7. He was dismissed for 65 when he top-edged a slog sweep off left-arm spinner Kyle Simmonds to the wicketkeeper.

Pant had walked out to bat at No. 5 in the third over of the day after overnight batter KL Rahul was bowled for 27 - he added just one to his overnight score - by an inducker from Okuhle Cele . Pant didn't take long to get going, his first three scoring shots were 4, 4 and 6 - all off Cele - but a series of short deliveries left him wincing in pain.

While Pant was keen to continue batting, he had to be taken off by India A coach Hrishikesh Kanitkar and the physios as a precautionary measure. He was grimacing in pain every time the ball thudded into his bat, and his range of motion was limited due to some taping on his elbow after being hit there.

The first blow Pant suffered was to the helmet when he attempted a reverse pick-up shot off Moreki, who had bowled a short ball from around the stumps. Pant was off balance at the point of impact and immediately fell to the ground, forcing the physios to conduct a mandatory concussion test. Once cleared, he pulled out from his stance to take his helmet off and gather himself before taking strike.

The second blow had Pant groaning as the ball thudded into his right elbow as he shaped to play a short-arm jab. This time, the physio administered some pain-relief spray and taped the elbow. The third blow to the abdomen from a delivery that cut back in off the seam eventually forced the management to take Pant off the field.

Having proved form and fitness with a 90 in the second innings of the first four-day fixture that India A won last week, Pant has had a more challenging time in the second game. In the first innings, he was rapped on the glove by a short ball from Moreki and caught at slip for 24.

At the toss of the second game, Pant had kept an exact count of the number of days he'd been away for - 98 - while recovering from a fractured toe after being hit by Chris Woakes during the fourth India-England Test in Manchester in July.

He spent two months in rehab at the Centre of Excellence following surgery, and resumed training in early September before playing for India A to get some match time ahead of the South Africa Tests. In his absence, Dhruv Jurel kept wickets during the two home Tests against West Indies as well as the fifth Test at The Oval, which India won to level the five-Test series at 2-2.