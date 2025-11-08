Timor-Leste's Suhail Sattar and Yahya Suhail - first father-son duo to play international cricket together
Their team Timor-Leste has had a tough start to international cricket
Timor-Leste's Suhail Sattar, 50, and Yahya Suhail, 17, are the first father and son duo to play together in an international match. They achieved the unique feat, and batted together, in Timor-Leste's first international match, against hosts Indonesia in Bali on November 6.
Yahya and Sattar, though, are not the first parent and child to play together in an international match. The Switzerland women's team had a mother-daughter duo - Metty Fernandes and Naina Metty Saju - playing six T20Is together this year.
There are other instances of father-son duos playing with each other - as well as against each other - in domestic cricket. Shivnarine Chanderpaul and his son Tagenarine played 11 first-class games together for Guyana, with Shivnarine even captaining his son in a game against Windward Islands at Providence Stadium in March 2014.
More recently, in the 2025 Shpageeza Cricket League final, Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi played against his son Hassan Eisakhil.
Timor-Leste have had a rough start to international cricket, suffering ten-wicket defeats in each of their first three games.