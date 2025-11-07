Pratika Rawal: 'I have my own medal now'

India opener Pratika Rawal , who missed the semi-final and final of the World Cup due to injury , said that she believed in her replacement Shafali Verma to do "something special" in the final. Rawal, who joined India's celebrations after winning the final against South Africa in a wheelchair, also received her medal, which had initially not been given to her because she was ruled out of the tournament.

"I have my own medal now," she was quoted as saying by PTI Videos. "One of the support staff had lent me theirs temporarily because mine hadn't reached on time. Jay [Shah, ICC chairman] sir has sent me a medal, someone told me. I was so happy but people made a big deal of it online, it will take some time but will come to me."

Shafali partnered with Smriti Mandhana at the top of the order in the crucial semi-final against Australia as well as the final against South Africa , where she finished as Player of the Match, scoring 87 and also picking up two wickets. Rawal revealed the conversation she had with Shafali before the game.

"Shafali doesn't need motivation. She plays with instinct and belief," Rawal said. "Before the final, she came up to me and said, 'I'm really sorry you can't play,' and I told her it's fine, these things happen. I had a feeling she would do something special that day."

Rawal, who had scored 308 runs in the tournament, finished fourth on the list of highest run-scorers after South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt (571), Mandhana (434) and Australia's Ashleigh Gardner (328). She injured her ankle and knee while fielding against Bangladesh in the last league game. Being a psychology student, she said it was easy for her to process the setback.

"...as someone who has studied psychology, it really helped me to understand human emotions better - including my own," she said. "The first thing is to accept what's happened. You can't undo it. Once I accepted the injury, I focused only on what I could control - recovery, sleep, nutrition, and supporting the team.

"There was disappointment, yes, but no breakdown. My dad was there, my coach (Shravan Kumar) kept checking on me, my mom and brother called every day. I have such a good support system. They didn't let me spiral or feel alone," she said.

Her father took the injury harder than she did. "I don't show emotions easily, but my dad cried a lot - I had to calm him down," she said.

On her recovery, Rawal sounded optimistic. "I'm feeling a lot better now. My X-ray is due in a few days, and I'm doing most things on my own. I've started light mobility work too. Once the doctors clear me, I'll start batting again. I'm very excited to return - I miss holding the bat," she said.

"My next target is to complete rehab properly and come back for the domestic season. I don't like rushing recovery. I'm a person who can bat all day and still not get tired - I want to get back to that zone."

Since her debut in 2024, she has scored 1110 runs in 24 ODIs with two centuries and seven fifties at an average of 50.45, numbers that underline her growing stature. But there was some criticism from the outside about her strike-rate, though India coach Amol Muzumdar had dismissed that concern during the tournament. Commenting on her batting approach, Rawal said she doesn't believe in fixed roles.