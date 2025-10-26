Pratika Rawal injures ankle in rain-hit game against Bangladesh

"The BCCI Medical Team is closely monitoring her progress," the board said in a statement.

The injury occurred off the final ball of the 21st over in a rain-hit game in Navi Mumbai, when Bangladesh batter Sharmin Akter swiped Deepti Sharma across the line. As Rawal ran towards her left from cow corner, her foot appeared to get stuck in the turf and her ankle twisted as she fell to the ground. While the ball went to the boundary, Rawal winced in pain and held her ankle. Though a stretcher was sent out for her, she got up with the physio's help and hobbled off the field. Amanjot Kaur filled in as Smriti Mandhana's opening partner in Rawal's absence.

The match between India and Bangladesh began two hours after the scheduled time due to rain and was initially reduced to 43 overs a side. But another spell of rain delayed play for two more hours with Bangladesh on 39 for 2 in 12.2 overs. The match eventually resumed at 8.05 pm local time as a 27-overs-a-side contest. However, there was a drizzle even minutes before the restart.

Bangladesh dragged themselves to 119 for 9 in their 27, and India - with a revised target of 126 - were cruising at 57 for no loss when another spell of rain forced a washout.

Rawal, 25, is the second highest run-scorer at the World Cup , behind Mandhana, with 308 runs at an average of 51.33 in six innings. She had scored a century in the previous game against New Zealand, which India won by 53 runs to seal their spot in the semi-finals.

Shortly after the Rawal injury, her team-mate Radha Yadav also seemed to get her foot stuck trying to stop the ball at point in the 25th over. But she gathered herself up and bowled the next over.