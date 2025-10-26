10.45pm India had more positives out of this game, but a big question mark hangs over their prolific opener Pratika Rawal's availability for the semi-final against the mighty Aussies on the same ground. ICYMI, she hurt her knee and ankle while fielding in the outfield not too long ago. The BCCI medical team is monitoring her progress and India opened with Amanjot Kaur in her place; is that a possibility for the semi-final too if Rawal can't play on the 29th? Like Harmanpreet said, Radha Yadav's performance (three-for and a run out) has given them another option. Does that put Sneh Rana's spot under danger as she has only one wicket from the last three games? Will India play two left-arm spinners in Radha and Shree Charani against Australia, who have only two left-hand batters (Litchfield and Mooney) in their XI? And who does Kranti Gaud come in for? There's also the big question of playing five bowlers or six, that has been hanging over their entire campaign, this home World Cup. Lots of questions, and lots of time for India to ponder over them, which means we will keep bringing you all the preview news, updates, analysis, features and videos ahead of the semi-finals. A reminder that it's South Africa vs England on October 29 in Guwahati and then India vs Australia on October 30 in Navi Mumbai. Do they have reserve days? Is there rain expected? Get all the details here. Until then, it's goodbye and good luck from me, Vishal Dikshit, and Ekanth, who has been tucked into bed.