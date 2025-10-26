Another tough chance. Nigar this time, tries to clam the ball in between gloves. The only way she'd have caught it was with luck. She rose with the bounce, may have gone off the right fingertips. Not too short or wide, Amanjot edges a hard cut
BAN Women vs IND Women, 28th Match at Navi Mumbai, Women's World Cup, Oct 26 2025 - Match Result
|Batters
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|This Bowler
|last 5 ovs
(rhb)
|15
|25
|2
|0
|60.00
|5 (7b)
|9 (12b)
(lhb)
|34
|27
|6
|0
|125.92
|2 (3b)
|19 (18b)
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|0s
|4s
|6s
|This spell
(lb)
|1.4
|0
|7
|0
|4.20
|6
|1
|0
|0.4 - 0 - 1 - 0
(rm)
|1
|0
|5
|0
|5.00
|1
|0
|0
|1 - 0 - 5 - 0
|Mat
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|14
|217
|57
|21.70
|115
|5253
|136
|48.64
|Mat
|Wkts
|BBI
|Ave
|31
|33
|3/29
|28.73
|54
|18
|3/37
|43.50
Time for the presentation:
Harmanpreet Kaur: Today the way we bowled it was quite balanced and lot of clarity was there. Pratika is being monitored by the medical team and hopefully they'll get back soon. It's a very important game for us (the semi-final), we have played very good cricket in the league matches and everyone has contributed which we'll carry forward. We keep speaking about enjoying ourselves and that's what we want to do going forward. (About combination) The way Radha played today gives us another option for the next game, Amanjot came back and gave her bit. Whatever we thought we have achieved and hopefully Pratika will also be fine for the next game.
Nigar Sultana Joty: Maybe it will take one or two weeks to recover. How we started the tournament it gave us momentum and we played a few close games against England, Sri Lanka and South Africa. Some moments could have helped us win those. We've been working hard as a group and we know each other, it helps us in the ground. Our young players are giving 110% and they have given a lot of positives. There are a lot of things we can take from here which we will discuss about, like the areas we can work on.
10.45pm India had more positives out of this game, but a big question mark hangs over their prolific opener Pratika Rawal's availability for the semi-final against the mighty Aussies on the same ground. ICYMI, she hurt her knee and ankle while fielding in the outfield not too long ago. The BCCI medical team is monitoring her progress and India opened with Amanjot Kaur in her place; is that a possibility for the semi-final too if Rawal can't play on the 29th? Like Harmanpreet said, Radha Yadav's performance (three-for and a run out) has given them another option. Does that put Sneh Rana's spot under danger as she has only one wicket from the last three games? Will India play two left-arm spinners in Radha and Shree Charani against Australia, who have only two left-hand batters (Litchfield and Mooney) in their XI? And who does Kranti Gaud come in for? There's also the big question of playing five bowlers or six, that has been hanging over their entire campaign, this home World Cup. Lots of questions, and lots of time for India to ponder over them, which means we will keep bringing you all the preview news, updates, analysis, features and videos ahead of the semi-finals. A reminder that it's South Africa vs England on October 29 in Guwahati and then India vs Australia on October 30 in Navi Mumbai. Do they have reserve days? Is there rain expected? Get all the details here. Until then, it's goodbye and good luck from me, Vishal Dikshit, and Ekanth, who has been tucked into bed.
Sathish : "We know South Africa and rain are inseparables when it comes to World Cups. But in this WC, the only team not affected by rain is SA."
10.20pm The finish, I'm afraid, is here - the match has been called off! Still a heavy drizzle and no more action for today, the last league game of this World Cup. That means Bangladesh finish seventh, and not at the bottom, and India remain fourth which would have been the case even if they had won tonight. India may not mind this too much, having dominated most parts of the 35 overs of action today before the semi-finals against the heavyweights Australia. Bangladesh won't mind a point either because India were looking set to chase down 126 with that fifty opening stand.
Lots to take for Bangladesh in this World Cup though - they started by taking down Pakistan in their opening game, they gave a mighty scare to England and they nearly took down South Africa. It was their bowling, led by swing bowler Marufa Akter, who shaped the ball around across conditions, and their entire spin attack, with finger as well as wristspinners. They certainly punched above their weight, if only their batting had stepped up a little more, if their fielders had not put down the catches against South Africa, what a story they'd have written in only their second ODI World Cup. But they have the fundamentals in place - Sobhana Mostary has experience but she's still just 23, and she showed today with her boundary-hitting approach after fifties against top sides like Australia and England that she could carry the middle order. Shorna Akter, all of 18 years, took down the South Africa attack with her six-hitting and gave a glimpse of what Bangladesh batting could look like if they get some more power. There are players then, now it's down to the BCB and the support staff to plan for the future, to go hard in the T20 World Cup 2026 Qualifiers early next year with the main tournament coming up in the English summer. Perhaps not much time for that to turn things overnight - so to say - but T20 is the format where you can upset the bigger teams more often.
10:16pm Covers still on, Vishal will be back to take you to the finish.
Suvajit: "What's the DLS score if the match stops at this point?" 80 for 20 overs with ten wickets in hand
10:06pm The physio is out. Treatment was on... and then rain returns. The drizzle has gotten steady. Players go off.
Rain still on
Big lbw shout. Not given. Bangladesh review with rain in the background. Fullish length ball on middle and leg. Beat the whip aimed to go through midwicket Clipping leg, Amanjot smiles
Steady rain started
Full and wide, driven to cover. Misfield
tossed up on off, pushed to cover
Rabeya, from around
Full on middle, driven to mid-off's left
Pitched up pushed down the ground
Low fully on middle, worked to deep midwicket
Makes room and looks to drive straight. Thick edge goes to short third. Throw from Sharmin, was a touch too high. Nigar can't collect it above head. Ha
Yorker, squeezed to mid-off
Drifts onto pad, Mandhana clips it behind square
Ritu on
Full on off, driven to long-off
Dropped? Yes! Very sharp chance if at all one. Fullish ball on fourth. Mandhana went for the straight drive, got a thickish outside edge. Too quick for the keeper
Misfield at long-off. Rabeya likely done by the moisture. Almost got a touch too casual, the ball went between her feat and beat her bat
Full on leg, clipped through midwicket
Full ball is flicked through midwicket
Backs away and square drives off the back foot to point
Around
Length on fourth, defended towards point
Fullish on middle and leg, flicked through midwicket
Straightens a touch. Fullish outside off, pattted to mid-off
1W
1W
1W
1W
1W
|Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai
|Toss
|India Women, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Match number
|WODI no. 1517
|Hours of play (local time)
|15.00 start, First Session 15.00-18.10, Interval 18.10-18.40, Second Session 18.40-22.10
|Match days
|26 October 2025 - daynight (50-over match)
|WODI debut
|Umpires
Sue RedfernDRS
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
|Points
|Bangladesh Women 1, India Women 1
Pratika Rawal injures ankle in rain-hit game against Bangladesh
Radha shines in washout between India and Bangladesh
Bangladesh's World Cup of heartbreaks, what-ifs, and lessons learned