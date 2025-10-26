Matches (23)
NZ Women vs ENG Women, 27th Match at Visakhapatnam, Women's World Cup, Oct 26 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
27th Match, Visakhapatnam, October 26, 2025, ICC Women's World Cup
New Zealand Women FlagNew Zealand Women
168
England Women FlagEngland Women
(29.2/50 ov, T:169) 172/2

ENG Women won by 8 wickets (with 124 balls remaining)

Player Of The Match
Amy Jones
, ENG-W
86* (92)
amy-jones
Scorecard summary
New Zealand Women 168/10(38.2 overs)
Georgia Plimmer
43 (57)
Linsey Smith
3/30 (9.2)
Amelia Kerr
35 (43)
Nat Sciver-Brunt
2/31 (7)
England Women 172/2(29.2 overs)
Amy Jones
86* (92)
Lea Tahuhu
1/9 (4)
Tammy Beaumont
40 (38)
Sophie Devine
1/20 (4.2)
View full scorecard

4.41pm: NZ captain Sophie Devine, who is retiring from ODIs: "Disappointing. Not to make it about myself, I wanted to go out on a high and today's performance wasn't that. Credit to England, they stuck at it and did the job with the bat. [Lessons] Just confidence and belief. We spoke about it after the T20 WC win. When we play our best cricket, we can beat anyone in the world. Excited about the talent coming through. They've got such a high ceiling, it's just self-belief and knowing their best is good enough. [Final ODI] Actually didn't cry as much as I thought I was going to. Great thing about announcing it was I was able to process emotions. It was about enjoying it today and going back to the roots of 19 years ago and why I play. Nice to finish with Suzie Bates bowling down the other end, to share that was really special. We'll celebrate in the changing room and have a few drinks tonight. [Bates and Tahuhu future?] They've shut up shop, so I don't know, they've left me out to dry. Completely their decision. They've played such an important role in my career and I'm lucky to call them my best mates. Incredible to think of the growth of the game, to see where it's got to is almost unrecognisable. I'm so excited about that, to see how far it can grow. Sport teaches you a lot, we're professional athletes and you're judged on that but it's so much bigger. To play alongside your mates, it's so much more valuable and rewarding. Gives you perspective. Enjoy it while it lasts but realise cricket is just a game. Not fully done just yet so sure I'll be annoying people around the grounds."

England's Nat Sciver-Brunt: "Really wanted to put in a performance today. The ways that we've gone about cricket in this tournament have been largely successful, so happy to put in that performance. Being proactive [with the bat] in the middle order, conditions played a part today. With the ball, reaffirming plans and making sure execution is high. Fielding, keeping the energy up, showing how much we care. [Captaining in heat] Don't get to go down to third and get a drink. Really happy to influence the girls today. [Ecclestone] Don't know anything further but it was a precaution with a huge match coming up. Wouldn't want to risk anything. [Dunkley bowling] Danni did put her hand up, but Dunks has been bowling a bit more in the nets. [Jones] Brilliant. Started off with a brilliant opening partnership. Felt it was easier to play when the ball hard, and Amy being there at the end was the best thing, we can take that confidence into the semi."

And that's a wrap from Visakhapatnam. You can look back on this one with Valkerie Baynes' report, and then head over to see how India go in their final game before taking on the mighty Australia in the semi-finals. We'll be back for more when England and South Africa compete for a spot in the final on Wednesday. From myself and Shashwat, Sudeep and Ranjith, it's cheerio for now. Bye!

4.35pm: A word with the captains coming up. Meanwhile, we have a 5pm start time in Navi Mumbai, with India and Bangladesh looking to beat the weather in the final game of the group stage

4.30pm: Player of the Match is Amy Jones: [Pitch?] "Found it quite challenging, a bit frustrating to start but happy to get through that. Hugely exciting to be in the semi-final, we're so happy with that. [Bounced back after Aus defeat] Guess we've done that twice now, a poor performance and then bounced back so that's a positive and gives us confidence for the semi. [Devine farewell] Great for Soph to get this recognition, she's a legend of the game and it's clear to see what she means to New Zealand and everyone in the women's game."

4.25pm: Handshakes and hugs, England take the spoils but Sophie Devine the plaudits for a stellar career in the 50-over format. She can't quite rally the troops to sign off with a win, but there's a smile on her face as she walks off - and it's going to be accompanied by a guard of honour from both sides, having refused one when she came out to bat earlier. A nice moment on the outfield, as the White Ferns bow out of this World Cup. For England, a semi-final in Guwahati against South Africa awaits

29.2
4
Devine to Amy Jones, FOUR runs

belted through cover, England win by eight wickets! Jones finishes on 86 not out, the chase done inside 30 overs to wrap up second spot on the group table with five wins from seven

Lots of tinkering with the field by Devine. She's got short straight mid-off and mid-on in, no one fielding behind square

29.1
4
Devine to Amy Jones, FOUR runs

clumped through cow corner, Jones levels the scores with a straight-batted flick over the fielder in the ring

end of over 295 runs
ENG-W: 164/2CRR: 5.65 RRR: 0.23 • Need 5 from 21 overs
Amy Jones78 (90b 9x4 1x6)
Danni Wyatt-Hodge2 (7b)
Suzie Bates 3-0-21-0
Sophie Devine 4-0-12-1

"Is Sophie Devine retiring from T20Is too or just ODIs?" She's expected to remain available for T20, Roshan - although no longer contracted by NZC

28.6
1
Bates to Amy Jones, 1 run

floated up and she closes the face on a whip through forward square leg to keep the strike

28.5
Bates to Amy Jones, no run

looped up from round the wicket, Jones gets down on one knee but picks out midwicket

28.4
1
Bates to Wyatt-Hodge, 1 run

dragged down and helped away to deep midwicket

28.3
1
Bates to Amy Jones, 1 run

touch short and cut into the covers. Some hesitation but Wyatt-Hodge was confident one was on

28.2
1
Bates to Wyatt-Hodge, 1 run

floated up and Wyatt-Hodge steps into a drive through the covers

28.1
1
Bates to Amy Jones, 1 run

dobbed on a length, Jones swats down the ground

And they are playing the old hits, with Suzie Bates back on. No confirmation if this is her final ODI, too...

end of over 281 run • 1 wicket
ENG-W: 159/2CRR: 5.67 RRR: 0.45 • Need 10 from 22 overs
Danni Wyatt-Hodge0 (5b)
Amy Jones75 (86b 9x4 1x6)
Sophie Devine 4-0-12-1
Jess Kerr 5-0-38-0
27.6
Devine to Wyatt-Hodge, no run

pitched up, worked back to the on side

27.5
Devine to Wyatt-Hodge, no run

touch short of a length and DWH is back and across to cut, finds the fielder

27.5
1w
Devine to Wyatt-Hodge, 1 wide

full and sliding down the leg side

27.4
Devine to Wyatt-Hodge, no run

good length, blocked on off stump

27.3
Devine to Wyatt-Hodge, no run

tapped down going back on off stump

27.2
Devine to Wyatt-Hodge, no run

angling in on the stumps, Wyatt-Hodge moves across and nudges leg side

Think they are taking drinks here, despite England only needing 11 to win. Danni Wyatt-Hodge, playing her first game of the tournament, is promoted for a hit

27.1
W
Devine to Knight, OUT

pinned in front, Devine gets one more ODI pole for the road! Skiddy length, wicket-to-wicket and Knight plays around it. Up goes the finger and she's not hanging around to review. Looked pretty adjacent to leg stump - umpire's call on ball-tracking. That's the 111th ODI wicket of Devine's storied career. Can she take one or two more with her? If not, she's going to be left hopping on Nelson!

Heather Knight lbw b Devine 33 (40b 2x4 1x6 54m) SR: 82.5
Sophie Devine celebrates a wicket with Suzie Bates
Sophie Devine celebrates her final ODI wicket
See all photos

Devine brings herself back for the final knockings

end of over 277 runs
ENG-W: 158/1CRR: 5.85 RRR: 0.47 • Need 11 from 23 overs
Amy Jones75 (86b 9x4 1x6)
Heather Knight33 (39b 2x4 1x6)
Jess Kerr 5-0-38-0
Rosemary Mair 5-0-33-0
26.6
4
Jess Kerr to Amy Jones, FOUR runs

thumped through the leg side, poor ball on the pads and Jones swivels to slot it away fine

26.5
Jess Kerr to Amy Jones, no run

punched to mid-off

26.4
Jess Kerr to Amy Jones, no run

dipping attempted yorker, 82mph change-up from Jess Kerr. Blocked into the off side

26.3
1
Jess Kerr to Knight, 1 run

full length on the pads, clipped through the midwicket region

"Amy Jones finding form at just the right time for England." True dat, Henrycat

26.2
1
Jess Kerr to Amy Jones, 1 run

full inswinger, Jones leans out and boshes one to the left of mid-off

Read full commentary
Best performances - batters
Spike Graph
Wagon Zone
AE Jones
86 runs (92)
11 fours1 six
Productive shot
cover drive
20 runs
3 fours0 six
Control
87%
GE Plimmer
43 runs (57)
7 fours0 six
Productive shot
pull
12 runs
3 fours0 six
Control
89%
Best performances - bowlers
LCN Smith
O
9.2
M
0
R
30
W
3
ECO
3.21
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
1W
1W
Nat Sciver-Brunt
O
7
M
0
R
31
W
2
ECO
4.42
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
1W
View more stats
Match details
Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam
TossNew Zealand Women, elected to bat first
Series
Season2025/26
Player Of The Match
ENG Women
Amy Jones
Match numberWODI no. 1516
Hours of play (local time)11.00 start, First Session 11.00-14.10, Interval 14.10-14.40, Second Session 14.40-17.50
Match days26 October 2025 - day (50-over match)
Umpires
India
Gayathri VenugopalanDRS
Bangladesh
Shathira JakirDRS
TV Umpire
West Indies
Candace la Borde
Reserve Umpire
India
N Janani
Match Referee
Sri Lanka
Michell Pereira
PointsEngland Women 2, New Zealand Women 0
Language
ENG Women Innings
Player NameRB
AE Jones
not out8692
TT Beaumont
lbw4038
HC Knight
lbw3340
DN Wyatt
not out27
Extras(lb 2, nb 1, w 8)
Total172(2 wkts; 29.2 ovs)
<1 / 3>

ICC Women's World Cup

TeamMWLPTNRR
AUS-W760132.102
ENG-W751111.233
SA-W75210-0.379
IND-W73370.628
SL-W7135-1.035
NZ-W7144-0.876
BAN-W7153-0.578
PAK-W7043-2.651
Full Table