belted through cover, England win by eight wickets! Jones finishes on 86 not out, the chase done inside 30 overs to wrap up second spot on the group table with five wins from seven
NZ Women vs ENG Women, 27th Match at Visakhapatnam, Women's World Cup, Oct 26 2025 - Match Result
ENG Women won by 8 wickets (with 124 balls remaining)
4.41pm: NZ captain Sophie Devine, who is retiring from ODIs: "Disappointing. Not to make it about myself, I wanted to go out on a high and today's performance wasn't that. Credit to England, they stuck at it and did the job with the bat. [Lessons] Just confidence and belief. We spoke about it after the T20 WC win. When we play our best cricket, we can beat anyone in the world. Excited about the talent coming through. They've got such a high ceiling, it's just self-belief and knowing their best is good enough. [Final ODI] Actually didn't cry as much as I thought I was going to. Great thing about announcing it was I was able to process emotions. It was about enjoying it today and going back to the roots of 19 years ago and why I play. Nice to finish with Suzie Bates bowling down the other end, to share that was really special. We'll celebrate in the changing room and have a few drinks tonight. [Bates and Tahuhu future?] They've shut up shop, so I don't know, they've left me out to dry. Completely their decision. They've played such an important role in my career and I'm lucky to call them my best mates. Incredible to think of the growth of the game, to see where it's got to is almost unrecognisable. I'm so excited about that, to see how far it can grow. Sport teaches you a lot, we're professional athletes and you're judged on that but it's so much bigger. To play alongside your mates, it's so much more valuable and rewarding. Gives you perspective. Enjoy it while it lasts but realise cricket is just a game. Not fully done just yet so sure I'll be annoying people around the grounds."
England's Nat Sciver-Brunt: "Really wanted to put in a performance today. The ways that we've gone about cricket in this tournament have been largely successful, so happy to put in that performance. Being proactive [with the bat] in the middle order, conditions played a part today. With the ball, reaffirming plans and making sure execution is high. Fielding, keeping the energy up, showing how much we care. [Captaining in heat] Don't get to go down to third and get a drink. Really happy to influence the girls today. [Ecclestone] Don't know anything further but it was a precaution with a huge match coming up. Wouldn't want to risk anything. [Dunkley bowling] Danni did put her hand up, but Dunks has been bowling a bit more in the nets. [Jones] Brilliant. Started off with a brilliant opening partnership. Felt it was easier to play when the ball hard, and Amy being there at the end was the best thing, we can take that confidence into the semi."
And that's a wrap from Visakhapatnam. You can look back on this one with Valkerie Baynes' report, and then head over to see how India go in their final game before taking on the mighty Australia in the semi-finals. We'll be back for more when England and South Africa compete for a spot in the final on Wednesday. From myself and Shashwat, Sudeep and Ranjith, it's cheerio for now. Bye!
4.35pm: A word with the captains coming up. Meanwhile, we have a 5pm start time in Navi Mumbai, with India and Bangladesh looking to beat the weather in the final game of the group stage
4.30pm: Player of the Match is Amy Jones: [Pitch?] "Found it quite challenging, a bit frustrating to start but happy to get through that. Hugely exciting to be in the semi-final, we're so happy with that. [Bounced back after Aus defeat] Guess we've done that twice now, a poor performance and then bounced back so that's a positive and gives us confidence for the semi. [Devine farewell] Great for Soph to get this recognition, she's a legend of the game and it's clear to see what she means to New Zealand and everyone in the women's game."
4.25pm: Handshakes and hugs, England take the spoils but Sophie Devine the plaudits for a stellar career in the 50-over format. She can't quite rally the troops to sign off with a win, but there's a smile on her face as she walks off - and it's going to be accompanied by a guard of honour from both sides, having refused one when she came out to bat earlier. A nice moment on the outfield, as the White Ferns bow out of this World Cup. For England, a semi-final in Guwahati against South Africa awaits
Lots of tinkering with the field by Devine. She's got short straight mid-off and mid-on in, no one fielding behind square
clumped through cow corner, Jones levels the scores with a straight-batted flick over the fielder in the ring
"Is Sophie Devine retiring from T20Is too or just ODIs?" She's expected to remain available for T20, Roshan - although no longer contracted by NZC
floated up and she closes the face on a whip through forward square leg to keep the strike
looped up from round the wicket, Jones gets down on one knee but picks out midwicket
dragged down and helped away to deep midwicket
touch short and cut into the covers. Some hesitation but Wyatt-Hodge was confident one was on
floated up and Wyatt-Hodge steps into a drive through the covers
dobbed on a length, Jones swats down the ground
And they are playing the old hits, with Suzie Bates back on. No confirmation if this is her final ODI, too...
pitched up, worked back to the on side
touch short of a length and DWH is back and across to cut, finds the fielder
full and sliding down the leg side
good length, blocked on off stump
tapped down going back on off stump
angling in on the stumps, Wyatt-Hodge moves across and nudges leg side
Think they are taking drinks here, despite England only needing 11 to win. Danni Wyatt-Hodge, playing her first game of the tournament, is promoted for a hit
pinned in front, Devine gets one more ODI pole for the road! Skiddy length, wicket-to-wicket and Knight plays around it. Up goes the finger and she's not hanging around to review. Looked pretty adjacent to leg stump - umpire's call on ball-tracking. That's the 111th ODI wicket of Devine's storied career. Can she take one or two more with her? If not, she's going to be left hopping on Nelson!
Devine brings herself back for the final knockings
thumped through the leg side, poor ball on the pads and Jones swivels to slot it away fine
punched to mid-off
dipping attempted yorker, 82mph change-up from Jess Kerr. Blocked into the off side
full length on the pads, clipped through the midwicket region
"Amy Jones finding form at just the right time for England." True dat, Henrycat
full inswinger, Jones leans out and boshes one to the left of mid-off
|Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam
|Toss
|New Zealand Women, elected to bat first
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Player Of The Match
|Match number
|WODI no. 1516
|Hours of play (local time)
|11.00 start, First Session 11.00-14.10, Interval 14.10-14.40, Second Session 14.40-17.50
|Match days
|26 October 2025 - day (50-over match)
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
|Points
|England Women 2, New Zealand Women 0
|Player Name
|R
|B
|not out
|86
|92
|lbw
|40
|38
|lbw
|33
|40
|not out
|2
|7
|Extras
|(lb 2, nb 1, w 8)
|Total
|172(2 wkts; 29.2 ovs)