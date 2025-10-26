4.41pm: NZ captain Sophie Devine, who is retiring from ODIs: "Disappointing. Not to make it about myself, I wanted to go out on a high and today's performance wasn't that. Credit to England, they stuck at it and did the job with the bat. [Lessons] Just confidence and belief. We spoke about it after the T20 WC win. When we play our best cricket, we can beat anyone in the world. Excited about the talent coming through. They've got such a high ceiling, it's just self-belief and knowing their best is good enough. [Final ODI] Actually didn't cry as much as I thought I was going to. Great thing about announcing it was I was able to process emotions. It was about enjoying it today and going back to the roots of 19 years ago and why I play. Nice to finish with Suzie Bates bowling down the other end, to share that was really special. We'll celebrate in the changing room and have a few drinks tonight. [Bates and Tahuhu future?] They've shut up shop, so I don't know, they've left me out to dry. Completely their decision. They've played such an important role in my career and I'm lucky to call them my best mates. Incredible to think of the growth of the game, to see where it's got to is almost unrecognisable. I'm so excited about that, to see how far it can grow. Sport teaches you a lot, we're professional athletes and you're judged on that but it's so much bigger. To play alongside your mates, it's so much more valuable and rewarding. Gives you perspective. Enjoy it while it lasts but realise cricket is just a game. Not fully done just yet so sure I'll be annoying people around the grounds."