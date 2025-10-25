Laura Wolvaardt, South Africa captain: Not the way we would have wanted to end the group stage. Did not have runs. Done a lot of good in the tournament, will focus on that going into the semis. Did not think it was the worst thing in the world (to be batting first). It was something we did want to practice. Last time did not go so well (against England). It was a decent track to bat on. She (King) bowled beautifully. Feel like I am timing it well. Try to forget about today a little and just focus on the good we have been doing. (On different players standing up throughout the World Cup) Very nice. Real team effort. Nice to see different batters and bowlers put their hands up. Hopefully we can have one or two of them putting their hands up (in the semi-final). That game (against England)…wanted to put it behind us as quickly as possible, trying to learn as much as possible. Think similar from today's game. Analyze what we could have done better. Maybe good for us to wake up a little bit. (On facing England in Guwahati again) Cannot control that sort of thing. Used to a semi-final against them in 50-over World Cups, hopefully we can come out on top this time.