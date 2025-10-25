Matches (24)
Women's World Cup (2)
BAN vs WI (1)
WCL 2 (1)
NZ vs ENG (1)
Ranji Trophy (19)

SA Women vs AUS Women, 26th Match at Indore, Women's World Cup, Oct 25 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
26th Match (D/N), Indore, October 25, 2025, ICC Women's World Cup
South Africa Women FlagSouth Africa Women
97
Australia Women FlagAustralia Women
(16.5/50 ov, T:98) 98/3

AUS Women won by 7 wickets (with 199 balls remaining)

Player Of The Match
Alana King
, AUS-W
7/18
alana-king
195

This is the lowest match aggregate (195) involving AUS Women & SA Women in WODIs

Scorecard summary
South Africa Women 97/10(24 overs)
Laura Wolvaardt
31 (26)
Alana King
7/18 (7)
Sinalo Jafta
29 (17)
Megan Schutt
1/21 (5)
Australia Women 98/3(16.5 overs)
Beth Mooney
42 (41)
Marizanne Kapp
1/11 (4)
Georgia Voll
38* (38)
Nadine de Klerk
1/13 (3)
6:37pm That will be all from us for today. If you missed out on any of the action, Alan's report should have you covered. We will be back tomorrow with a double-header and would love your company then as well. Until then, from Alan, Ranjith, Sudeep and myself (Shashwat), it is goodbye!

Tahlia McGrath, Australia captain: That was good fun. How good was she (King)?! That was pretty awesome. Get the ball in her hands, something was going to happen. Felt like every ball was going to be a wicket. Super happy for her. She broke a lot of records, and really special performance. (On Wolvaardt's fast start) We stuck with them (our pacers), tweaked our plans a little. We were getting dots but leaking boundaries. Stayed nice and calm, and they both (Schutt and Garth) pulled it back well and took crucial wickets. (On getting King on soon) She is a bit of an X-Factor at this World Cup. As soon as the powerplay was done, had a conversation with Ash (to get King on early). Plan was to bat with intent. So that was the plan going in. Few early wickets but the way Voll and Mooney batted, it was pretty good. Awesome to get the job done and nice to walk away with a bit of momentum. (On if they are happy facing India at Navi Mumbai) Yeah, absolutely. Have played a lot at that ground and against India. Knockout game, you have to be on. Qualifying, job one done, now to job two - the knockouts.

Laura Wolvaardt, South Africa captain: Not the way we would have wanted to end the group stage. Did not have runs. Done a lot of good in the tournament, will focus on that going into the semis. Did not think it was the worst thing in the world (to be batting first). It was something we did want to practice. Last time did not go so well (against England). It was a decent track to bat on. She (King) bowled beautifully. Feel like I am timing it well. Try to forget about today a little and just focus on the good we have been doing. (On different players standing up throughout the World Cup) Very nice. Real team effort. Nice to see different batters and bowlers put their hands up. Hopefully we can have one or two of them putting their hands up (in the semi-final). That game (against England)…wanted to put it behind us as quickly as possible, trying to learn as much as possible. Think similar from today's game. Analyze what we could have done better. Maybe good for us to wake up a little bit. (On facing England in Guwahati again) Cannot control that sort of thing. Used to a semi-final against them in 50-over World Cups, hopefully we can come out on top this time.

Alana King, Player of the Match: (On if the conditions were similar to the England game) I think so, a little bit. Expected it to slide on a little bit with a bit of the drizzle. Just happy to extract as much as I can out of the wicket. As a bowler, you always love wickets. I can play a different role. If that is holding down one end, and then the other bowlers coming on to take wickets. Happy to play any role, as long as I am playing my role for Australia and that puts us in a good position. (On some balls turning more than others) Natural variation as well. Trying to give it a rip every ball. Some are going to hit the leather and slide on, some will hit the stitching and seam, they might spin. As long as they are coming out of my hand (well), that is only thing I can control. Not going to reinvent the wheel, just keep on doing (what I am doing) and take it from there.

6:19pm Well, this lasted a little longer than SA's opening group game against England, but might hurt just as much, especially with a semi-final on the horizon. They did not have many to play with and even though they removed Litchfield and Perry early, that only acted as consolatory wickets, rather than being a catalyst for a turnaround.

Australia, ideally, would have wanted Litchfield and Perry to get a few more, but Voll and Mooney quickly shut the door on South Africa. Voll finished unbeaten, with Sutherland also looking in good touch for the four balls she spent out there. A victory that was never in doubt after King's regal spell, and Australia will head into their semi-final in Navi Mumbai high on confidence.

16.5
2
Dercksen to Sutherland, 2 runs

and that will be that! Australia cruise to yet another victory and South Africa finish their group stage campaign with a thumping loss! Length ball hung up outside off. Sutherland gets on top of the bounce and eases it past extra cover. Sweeper cover has some ground to make up to her right and that is all the Australians need to scamper back for two, and set up a semi-final date with the side that last beat them in the 50-over edition of the Women's World Cup. Get the popcorn ready, folks!

16.4
Dercksen to Sutherland, no run

dug into the track outside off. Sutherland rises with the bounce and dabs it towards backward point

16.3
4
Dercksen to Sutherland, FOUR runs

Sutherland in a hurry here! Dug into the track outside off and this just sits up nicely. Sutherland spots the length early and swats it past mid on!

16.2
4
Dercksen to Sutherland, FOUR runs

and she begins from where she left off against England! Back of a length outside off. Sutherland hops up onto her toes, gets her hands through the ball and creams a pristine back-foot punch past extra cover!

Sutherland on strike

Will: "Not even the mighty 5-0 rain can defeat Australia today." -- Well, it is usually not wise to irk or tempt the weather gods...

16.1
1
Dercksen to Voll, 1 run

shortish on off stump. Voll swivels nicely and thunders a pull towards deep backward square leg

end of over 164 runs • 1 wicket
AUS-W: 87/3CRR: 5.43 RRR: 0.32 • Need 11 from 34 overs
Georgia Voll37 (37b 7x4)
Nadine de Klerk 3-0-13-1
Nonkululeko Mlaba 3-0-25-0
15.6
W
de Klerk to Mooney, OUT

popped straight to short extra cover, and Mooney has to depart! Or does she have a prayer here? Fullish outside off and this seems to just stop a little. Mooney is through her drive early and arrows it uppishly towards Wolvaardt. She stoops down low to her left and seems to take it cleanly. But we will have a check just to be sure. This could be touch-and-go. Fingers seem to be underneath the ball when it makes first contact with the bat. But there is a freeze frame which may suggest the ball may have hit the ground. Third umpire says the catch is clean, and that is perhaps the right decision in the end too. South Africa have their third, not that it may matter much in the grander scheme of things today!

Beth Mooney c Wolvaardt b de Klerk 42 (41b 6x4 0x6 43m) SR: 102.43
15.5
de Klerk to Mooney, no run

back of a length just outside off. Mooney stays leg side of the ball and dabs it towards backward point

15.4
de Klerk to Mooney, no run

slower ball on a back of a length outside off. Mooney waits for it and stabs it towards extra cover

Sathish : "How are these Australian Women winning all the matches? Only comparison seems to be Rafael Nadal on Clay!" -- The last time Australia lost a match in the Women's World Cup was back in 2017. And they might now face that very opposition in a few days' time in Navi Mumbai.

15.3
2
de Klerk to Mooney, 2 runs

dug in shorter outside off. Mooney hops up onto her toes and punches it neatly past extra cover. Has ample time to canter back for a brace

15.2
1
de Klerk to Voll, 1 run

back of a length on middle and leg. Voll waits for it and taps it towards mid on

15.1
1
de Klerk to Mooney, 1 run

shortish outside off. Mooney goes back and across before jabbing it towards backward point. Good work to keep it to one

Time for a drinks break, with SA, pretty much, on the brink. de Klerk again

Bijay Singh : "what are the chances of England overtaking Australia net run rate" -- That could still happen but will be irrelevant because Australia, unless something dramatic happens from here, will be two full points clear of England (at least)

Matthew: "It was but a brief glimpse of hope that SA could win. " -- Brief glimpse might be overstating it too, I am afraid.

end of over 157 runs
AUS-W: 83/2CRR: 5.53 RRR: 0.42 • Need 15 from 35 overs
Beth Mooney39 (36b 6x4)
Georgia Voll36 (36b 7x4)
Nonkululeko Mlaba 3-0-25-0
Nadine de Klerk 2-0-9-0
14.6
1
Mlaba to Mooney, 1 run

floated up full outside off. Mooney stretches forward and knocks it to long off

14.5
1
Mlaba to Voll, 1 run

slowed up on a length on middle stump. Voll shapes for the reverse but scuffs it (perhaps off the glove). Rolls towards short third

14.4
Mlaba to Voll, no run

back of a length on middle and leg. Punched off the back foot towards mid off

14.3
1
Mlaba to Mooney, 1 run

shorter and wider outside off. Mooney waits for it and cuts it towards point

14.2
4
Mlaba to Mooney, FOUR runs

thumped! Given a bit of air outside off. Mooney walks down the track and smacks it over the bowler's head!

14.1
Mlaba to Mooney, no run

back of a length just outside off. Mooney goes back and defends

end of over 143 runs
AUS-W: 76/2CRR: 5.42 RRR: 0.61 • Need 22 from 36 overs
Beth Mooney33 (32b 5x4)
Georgia Voll35 (34b 7x4)
Nadine de Klerk 2-0-9-0
Nonkululeko Mlaba 2-0-18-0

Speaking of Shashwat, he's back for the last knockings

13.6
1
de Klerk to Mooney, 1 run

short ball, pulled powerfully to midwicket, who half-stops it and they pinch one

Don'tdissap: "@Alan and co. I guess you guys enjoy commenting when SA is playing as your fingers can get a break... " No comment. Although me and Shashwat were on together for the England game earlier in the tournament...

13.5
de Klerk to Mooney, no run

back of a length outside off, steered down into the ring

13.4
de Klerk to Mooney, no run

width and Mooney can free the arms. But she picks out Brits on the cut

Best performances - batters
Spike Graph
Wagon Zone
BL Mooney
42 runs (41)
6 fours0 six
Productive shot
cover drive
19 runs
3 fours0 six
Control
81%
G Voll
G Voll
AUS-W
38 runs (38)
7 fours0 six
Productive shot
cut shot
8 runs
1 four0 six
Control
79%
Best performances - bowlers
AM King
AM King
AUS-W
O
7
M
2
R
18
W
7
ECO
2.57
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
1W
1W
4W
M Kapp
M Kapp
SA-W
O
4
M
3
R
11
W
1
ECO
2.75
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
LEGOFF
LHB
1W
Match details
Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore
TossAustralia Women, elected to field first
Series
Season2025/26
Player Of The Match
AUS Women
Alana King
Match numberWODI no. 1515
Hours of play (local time)15.00 start, First Session 15.00-18.10, Interval 18.10-18.40, Second Session 18.40-22.10
Match days25 October 2025 - daynight (50-over match)
Umpires
New Zealand
Kim CottonDRS
Sri Lanka
Nimali PereraDRS
TV Umpire
Zimbabwe
Sarah Dambanevana
Reserve Umpire
West Indies
Jacqueline Williams
Match Referee
New Zealand
Trudy Anderson
PointsAustralia Women 2, South Africa Women 0
All Match News

There are legspinners, and there is Alana King

South Africa came into this match against Australia with a proud record against legspin. Then they ran into a genius

South Africa take hurt, hope and hard lessons into the semi-finals

Two heavy defeats in the group stages have exposed flaws that the players are keen to work on ahead of bigger tests that lie in wait

Stats - Seven-star King's all-time high, another low for South Africa

It was the 15th straight win for Australia in ODI World Cups, while South Africa registered their lowest ODI total against Australia

King's majestic seven-for sets up Australia's semi-final with India

She bagged the best figures for Australia in women's ODIs and the first seven-wicket haul at a Women's World Cup

Two Australian players molested in Indore during Women's World Cup

CA said the incident occurred when the players were walking to a cafe on Thursday

AUS Women Innings
Player NameRB
P Litchfield
caught512
G Voll
not out3838
EA Perry
caught06
BL Mooney
caught4241
A Sutherland
not out104
Extras(w 3)
Total98(3 wkts; 16.5 ovs)
<1 / 3>

ICC Women's World Cup

TeamMWLPTNRR
AUS-W760132.102
ENG-W751111.233
SA-W75210-0.379
IND-W73370.628
SL-W7135-1.035
NZ-W7144-0.876
BAN-W7153-0.578
PAK-W7043-2.651
Full Table