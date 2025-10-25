and that will be that! Australia cruise to yet another victory and South Africa finish their group stage campaign with a thumping loss! Length ball hung up outside off. Sutherland gets on top of the bounce and eases it past extra cover. Sweeper cover has some ground to make up to her right and that is all the Australians need to scamper back for two, and set up a semi-final date with the side that last beat them in the 50-over edition of the Women's World Cup. Get the popcorn ready, folks!
SA Women vs AUS Women, 26th Match at Indore, Women's World Cup, Oct 25 2025
AUS Women won by 7 wickets (with 199 balls remaining)
6:37pm That will be all from us for today. If you missed out on any of the action, Alan's report should have you covered. We will be back tomorrow with a double-header and would love your company then as well. Until then, from Alan, Ranjith, Sudeep and myself (Shashwat), it is goodbye!
Tahlia McGrath, Australia captain: That was good fun. How good was she (King)?! That was pretty awesome. Get the ball in her hands, something was going to happen. Felt like every ball was going to be a wicket. Super happy for her. She broke a lot of records, and really special performance. (On Wolvaardt's fast start) We stuck with them (our pacers), tweaked our plans a little. We were getting dots but leaking boundaries. Stayed nice and calm, and they both (Schutt and Garth) pulled it back well and took crucial wickets. (On getting King on soon) She is a bit of an X-Factor at this World Cup. As soon as the powerplay was done, had a conversation with Ash (to get King on early). Plan was to bat with intent. So that was the plan going in. Few early wickets but the way Voll and Mooney batted, it was pretty good. Awesome to get the job done and nice to walk away with a bit of momentum. (On if they are happy facing India at Navi Mumbai) Yeah, absolutely. Have played a lot at that ground and against India. Knockout game, you have to be on. Qualifying, job one done, now to job two - the knockouts.
Laura Wolvaardt, South Africa captain: Not the way we would have wanted to end the group stage. Did not have runs. Done a lot of good in the tournament, will focus on that going into the semis. Did not think it was the worst thing in the world (to be batting first). It was something we did want to practice. Last time did not go so well (against England). It was a decent track to bat on. She (King) bowled beautifully. Feel like I am timing it well. Try to forget about today a little and just focus on the good we have been doing. (On different players standing up throughout the World Cup) Very nice. Real team effort. Nice to see different batters and bowlers put their hands up. Hopefully we can have one or two of them putting their hands up (in the semi-final). That game (against England)…wanted to put it behind us as quickly as possible, trying to learn as much as possible. Think similar from today's game. Analyze what we could have done better. Maybe good for us to wake up a little bit. (On facing England in Guwahati again) Cannot control that sort of thing. Used to a semi-final against them in 50-over World Cups, hopefully we can come out on top this time.
Alana King, Player of the Match: (On if the conditions were similar to the England game) I think so, a little bit. Expected it to slide on a little bit with a bit of the drizzle. Just happy to extract as much as I can out of the wicket. As a bowler, you always love wickets. I can play a different role. If that is holding down one end, and then the other bowlers coming on to take wickets. Happy to play any role, as long as I am playing my role for Australia and that puts us in a good position. (On some balls turning more than others) Natural variation as well. Trying to give it a rip every ball. Some are going to hit the leather and slide on, some will hit the stitching and seam, they might spin. As long as they are coming out of my hand (well), that is only thing I can control. Not going to reinvent the wheel, just keep on doing (what I am doing) and take it from there.
6:19pm Well, this lasted a little longer than SA's opening group game against England, but might hurt just as much, especially with a semi-final on the horizon. They did not have many to play with and even though they removed Litchfield and Perry early, that only acted as consolatory wickets, rather than being a catalyst for a turnaround.
Australia, ideally, would have wanted Litchfield and Perry to get a few more, but Voll and Mooney quickly shut the door on South Africa. Voll finished unbeaten, with Sutherland also looking in good touch for the four balls she spent out there. A victory that was never in doubt after King's regal spell, and Australia will head into their semi-final in Navi Mumbai high on confidence.
dug into the track outside off. Sutherland rises with the bounce and dabs it towards backward point
Sutherland in a hurry here! Dug into the track outside off and this just sits up nicely. Sutherland spots the length early and swats it past mid on!
and she begins from where she left off against England! Back of a length outside off. Sutherland hops up onto her toes, gets her hands through the ball and creams a pristine back-foot punch past extra cover!
Sutherland on strike
Will: "Not even the mighty 5-0 rain can defeat Australia today." -- Well, it is usually not wise to irk or tempt the weather gods...
shortish on off stump. Voll swivels nicely and thunders a pull towards deep backward square leg
popped straight to short extra cover, and Mooney has to depart! Or does she have a prayer here? Fullish outside off and this seems to just stop a little. Mooney is through her drive early and arrows it uppishly towards Wolvaardt. She stoops down low to her left and seems to take it cleanly. But we will have a check just to be sure. This could be touch-and-go. Fingers seem to be underneath the ball when it makes first contact with the bat. But there is a freeze frame which may suggest the ball may have hit the ground. Third umpire says the catch is clean, and that is perhaps the right decision in the end too. South Africa have their third, not that it may matter much in the grander scheme of things today!
back of a length just outside off. Mooney stays leg side of the ball and dabs it towards backward point
slower ball on a back of a length outside off. Mooney waits for it and stabs it towards extra cover
Sathish : "How are these Australian Women winning all the matches? Only comparison seems to be Rafael Nadal on Clay!" -- The last time Australia lost a match in the Women's World Cup was back in 2017. And they might now face that very opposition in a few days' time in Navi Mumbai.
dug in shorter outside off. Mooney hops up onto her toes and punches it neatly past extra cover. Has ample time to canter back for a brace
back of a length on middle and leg. Voll waits for it and taps it towards mid on
shortish outside off. Mooney goes back and across before jabbing it towards backward point. Good work to keep it to one
Time for a drinks break, with SA, pretty much, on the brink. de Klerk again
Bijay Singh : "what are the chances of England overtaking Australia net run rate" -- That could still happen but will be irrelevant because Australia, unless something dramatic happens from here, will be two full points clear of England (at least)
Matthew: "It was but a brief glimpse of hope that SA could win. " -- Brief glimpse might be overstating it too, I am afraid.
floated up full outside off. Mooney stretches forward and knocks it to long off
slowed up on a length on middle stump. Voll shapes for the reverse but scuffs it (perhaps off the glove). Rolls towards short third
back of a length on middle and leg. Punched off the back foot towards mid off
shorter and wider outside off. Mooney waits for it and cuts it towards point
thumped! Given a bit of air outside off. Mooney walks down the track and smacks it over the bowler's head!
back of a length just outside off. Mooney goes back and defends
Speaking of Shashwat, he's back for the last knockings
short ball, pulled powerfully to midwicket, who half-stops it and they pinch one
Don'tdissap: "@Alan and co. I guess you guys enjoy commenting when SA is playing as your fingers can get a break... " No comment. Although me and Shashwat were on together for the England game earlier in the tournament...
back of a length outside off, steered down into the ring
width and Mooney can free the arms. But she picks out Brits on the cut
King's majestic seven-for sets up Australia's semi-final with India
