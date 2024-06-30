Matches (6)
IND v SA [W] (1)
T20 World Cup (2)
ENG v SL (U19) (1)
SL vs WI [W] (1)
WI Academy in IRE (1)
ENG Women vs NZL Women, 2nd ODI at Worcester, ENG v NZ (W), Jun 30 2024 - Live Cricket Score
2nd ODI, Worcester, June 30, 2024, New Zealand Women tour of England
Recent Performance
Last five matches
ENG Women
L
W
NR
W
W
NZL Women
T
L
L
W
L
Match centre Ground time: 03:01
batters to watch(Recent stats)
ENG-W10 M • 318 Runs • 63.6 Avg • 110.41 SR
ENG-W10 M • 300 Runs • 42.86 Avg • 112.35 SR
NZ-W10 M • 453 Runs • 50.33 Avg • 79.89 SR
NZ-W10 M • 330 Runs • 33 Avg • 75.68 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
ENG-W8 M • 18 Wkts • 5.09 Econ • 21.33 SR
ENG-W6 M • 11 Wkts • 3.19 Econ • 27.36 SR
NZ-W10 M • 12 Wkts • 4.71 Econ • 42.75 SR
NZ-W8 M • 11 Wkts • 4.89 Econ • 35.72 SR
Head to headLAST 5 MATCHES
SQUAD
ENG-W
NZ-W
PLAYER
ROLE
|Middle order Batter
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
Match details
|County Ground, New Road, Worcester
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match number
|WODI no. 1394
|Hours of play (local time)
|11.00 start, First Session 11.00-14.00, Interval 14.00-14.30, Second Session 14.30-17.30
|Match days
|30 June 2024 - day (50-over match)
