ENG Women vs NZL Women, 2nd ODI at Worcester, ENG v NZ (W), Jun 30 2024 - Live Cricket Score

2nd ODI, Worcester, June 30, 2024, New Zealand Women tour of England
England Women FlagEngland Women
New Zealand Women FlagNew Zealand Women
Tomorrow
10:00 AM

Match yet to begin

batters to watch(Recent stats)
Nat Sciver-Brunt
10 M • 318 Runs • 63.6 Avg • 110.41 SR
ME Bouchier
10 M • 300 Runs • 42.86 Avg • 112.35 SR
AC Kerr
10 M • 453 Runs • 50.33 Avg • 79.89 SR
SW Bates
10 M • 330 Runs • 33 Avg • 75.68 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
CE Dean
8 M • 18 Wkts • 5.09 Econ • 21.33 SR
S Ecclestone
6 M • 11 Wkts • 3.19 Econ • 27.36 SR
AC Kerr
10 M • 12 Wkts • 4.71 Econ • 42.75 SR
JM Kerr
8 M • 11 Wkts • 4.89 Econ • 35.72 SR
Head to headLAST 5 MATCHES
SQUAD
ENG-W
NZ-W
PLAYER
ROLE
Heather Knight (c)
Middle order Batter
Tammy Beaumont 
Opening Batter
Lauren Bell 
Bowler
Maia Bouchier 
Middle order Batter
Alice Capsey 
Batting Allrounder
Kate Cross 
Bowler
Charlie Dean 
Bowling Allrounder
Sophia Dunkley 
Batting Allrounder
Sophie Ecclestone 
Bowler
Lauren Filer 
Bowler
Sarah Glenn 
Bowling Allrounder
Amy Jones 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Ryana MacDonald-Gay 
Allrounder
Nat Sciver-Brunt 
Allrounder
Danni Wyatt 
Top order Batter
Match details
County Ground, New Road, Worcester
Series
Season2024
Match numberWODI no. 1394
Hours of play (local time)11.00 start, First Session 11.00-14.00, Interval 14.00-14.30, Second Session 14.30-17.30
Match days30 June 2024 - day (50-over match)
