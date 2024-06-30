England bowl, bring in Cross, Capsey; Lauren Down plays for NZ

Toss England chose to vs New Zealand

Heather Knight elected to bowl first after winning the toss ahead of the second ODI in Worcester, with her side looking to back up a dominant display in the first game and take the three-match series with one to play.

England brought back Kate Cross, who missed the first ODI with an abdominal strain, and Alice Capsey, with Knight indicating that Nat Sciver-Brunt was fit enough to take more of a share of the bowling. Sarah Glenn, part of the spin trio that shared seven wickets at Chester-le-Street on Wednesday, and Lauren Bell were the players to miss out.

New Zealand made just one change to the side beaten by nine wickets, with Lauren Down replacing Hannah Rowe in the XI. Down was set to make her first appearance since giving birth to her daughter in January, carded as an extra batter at No. 7.

England: 1 Tammy Beaumont, 2 Maia Bouchier, 3 Heather Knight (capt), 4 Nat Sciver-Brunt, 5 Danni Wyatt, 6 Amy Jones (wk), 7 Alice Capsey, 8 Charlie Dean, 9 Sophie Ecclestone, 10 Kate Cross, 11 Lauren Filer