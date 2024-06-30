Maiden century is just the starter as Maia Bouchier whets England's appetite

Maia Bouchier put her hand to her mouth but she couldn't conceal the broad, relieved grin for long.

Bouchier had reached 92 when she was adjudged not out lbw after attempting to pull a Jess Kerr delivery which struck her low on the back pad, and New Zealand's bid to overturn the decision was denied on umpire's call. A maiden century was still on the menu.

The moment was a precursor - an amuse-bouche, if you will - to a tense passage of play in which Bouchier, who had been in the 90s twice before at international level and never scored a century in professional ranks, set about reaching the milestone with the help of a cool-headed Nat Sciver-Brunt.

"You've just got to take those as they come and I was just super happy it was umpire's call," Bouchier said after her Player-of-the-Match performance in an eight-wicket win for England in the second ODI at Worcester, which put the hosts 2-0 up in the three-match series.

"They call them the nervous nineties for a reason. I try not to think too far ahead and it was nice to have Nat come in and be that calm voice. At the start of the game she did our little speech in our huddle and she just said. 'one ball at a time'. That's exactly what she said to me when I was on 96 and she just said, 'keep thinking one ball at a time, watch and react'. My heart rate was going through the roof, but she really calmed me down, so that was pretty good."

England needed eight more to overhaul the target when Bouchier had her stroke of luck, having bowled New Zealand out for a mere 141 thanks to Sophie Ecclestone' s 5 for 25.

Bouchier sent the next ball skywards and it dropped short of long-off as she and Sciver-Brunt scampered two, then two singles took her past her previous best, 95 scored in the third ODI against Sri Lanka last September.

Danni Wyatt, padded up outside the dressing-room ready to come in next, could barely watch, holding her breath behind cupped hands as the tension rose. Would Bouchier run out of runs to get? It was possible after Ecclestone's outstanding performance with the ball.

Sciver-Brunt lightened the mood somewhat as she blocked the remaining four balls of Molly Penfold's over to great cheers from the crowd, including a full toss which she prodded to mid-on where Sophie Devine even tried to lure an attempted run by taking a step back. But the England batters were having none of it and Sciver-Brunt succeeded in handing Bouchier the strike, facing Jess Kerr with four more runs needed to win.

Bouchier tucked Kerr's first delivery to backward square leg and ran two more. Then, after a dot ball pushed towards point, Bouchier struck the next into space through midwicket and took off for the two runs she needed to reach her ton and seal the win for England inside 25 overs.

"I didn't really know what Nat was thinking in terms of just getting the runs for the team, but when she started blocking a full-toss, I kind of knew and it was great that she was there at the end with me," Bouchier said. "It was an unspoken communication that we both agreed on."

It was on England's successful tour of New Zealand earlier this year that Bouchier established herself at the top of the order, particularly in their five T20Is, where she had scores of 43 not out, 12, 71, 91 and 6 as England claimed the series 4-1.

In last Wednesday's first ODI, which England won by nine wickets in Durham, Bouchier scored 67 in a 137-run stand with Tammy Beaumont, who was not out 76.

In Worcester, Bouchier took charge, particularly after Beaumont was run out for 28, having shared a 73-run opening stand with Bouchier.

Bouchier was on 42 at that point and peeled off five fours in the space of eight balls following Beaumont's dismissal, four of them off one Devine over. She struck 17 boundaries in all and faced 88 balls for her 100 not out.