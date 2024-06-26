New Zealand bat first at sun-baked Chester-le-Street

England name three spinners, with Lauren Filer and Lauren Bell sharing the new ball

New Zealand win toss, bat vs England

New Zealand have won the toss and opted to bat first in the opening ODI of their three-match series against England at Seat Unique Riverside in Durham.

England have opted to play all three of their spinners - Sophie Ecclestone Sarah Glenn and Charlie Dean - together on a pitch that is expected to offer something to them at some stage. With Nat Sciver-Brunt unable to bowl her full allocation due to a knee issue and Kate Cross ruled out by an abdominal niggle, Lauren Bell and Lauren Filer will form the crux of the home side's seam attack.

Sophie Devine, New Zealand's captain, described her side as "really settled" with Lauren Down, back in the ODI squad five months after having a baby, and Mikaela Greig, who has played just once for the White Ferns - in a T20I, on the bench alongside Eden Carson.

Play was set to begin in glorious sunshine with a temperature of 20 degrees Celsius and with a light breeze blowing across the ground.

When England toured New Zealand during March and April, England won their ODI series 2-1 and their T20Is 4-1.

New Zealand: Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine (capt), Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Izzy Gaze, Hannah Rowe, Jess Kerr, Molly Penfold, Fran Jonas