1st ODI (D/N), Chester-le-Street, June 26, 2024, New Zealand Women tour of England
NZ Women chose to bat.

Current RR: 4.52
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 23/2 (4.60)
Report

New Zealand bat first at sun-baked Chester-le-Street

England name three spinners, with Lauren Filer and Lauren Bell sharing the new ball

Valkerie Baynes
Valkerie Baynes
26-Jun-2024 • 1 hr ago
Heather Knight and Sophie Devine pose with the series trophy, England vs New Zealand, 1st Women's ODI, Chester-le-Street, June 26, 2024

Heather Knight and Sophie Devine pose with the series trophy  •  Getty Images

New Zealand win toss, bat vs England
New Zealand have won the toss and opted to bat first in the opening ODI of their three-match series against England at Seat Unique Riverside in Durham.
England have opted to play all three of their spinners - Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn and Charlie Dean - together on a pitch that is expected to offer something to them at some stage. With Nat Sciver-Brunt unable to bowl her full allocation due to a knee issue and Kate Cross ruled out by an abdominal niggle, Lauren Bell and Lauren Filer will form the crux of the home side's seam attack.
Sophie Devine, New Zealand's captain, described her side as "really settled" with Lauren Down, back in the ODI squad five months after having a baby, and Mikaela Greig, who has played just once for the White Ferns - in a T20I, on the bench alongside Eden Carson.
Play was set to begin in glorious sunshine with a temperature of 20 degrees Celsius and with a light breeze blowing across the ground.
When England toured New Zealand during March and April, England won their ODI series 2-1 and their T20Is 4-1.
New Zealand: Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine (capt), Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Izzy Gaze, Hannah Rowe, Jess Kerr, Molly Penfold, Fran Jonas
England: Tammy Beaumont, Maia Bouchier, Heather Knight (capt), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Danni Wyatt, Amy Jones, Charlie Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Lauren Filer, Lauren Bell
Sophie EcclestoneSarah GlennCharlie DeanNew Zealand WomenEngland WomenNew ZealandEnglandNZ Women vs ENG WomenNew Zealand Women in England

Valkerie Baynes is a general editor, women's cricket, at ESPNcricinfo

NZ Women Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
SW Bates
bowled1612
GE Plimmer
run out2932
AC Kerr
caught1021
SFM Devine
caught1314
ML Green
lbw27
BM Halliday
not out3246
IC Gaze
lbw1215
HM Rowe
lbw09
JM Kerr
caught109
MM Penfold
bowled110
FC Jonas
not out04
Extras(lb 5, w 5)
Total135(9 wkts; 29.5 ovs)
<1 / 3>