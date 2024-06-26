Knight drives with conviction to complete a thumping win. It was too full and wide, was smacked through the line and along the ground
NZ Women vs ENG Women, 1st ODI at Chester-le-Street, ENG v NZ (W), Jun 26 2024 - Match Result
ENG Women won by 9 wickets (with 172 balls remaining)
A no-show to start the tour for New Zealand. They'll hope to turn things around in Worcester. England might make changes for that game but the approach is likely to remain just as attacking. Join us then to see how that goes. Goodbye for now.
Heather Knight, England captain: Really pleasing. The way we attacked the game was brilliant. We pushed for wickets and bowled them out for a low score on a good pitch. Masterclass by our openers. It was those two feeling their way. The pitch dictated them to do that but they took smart options. Can't get better from an opening-wicket partnership. If you overpitch on that pitch it was lovely, so we had to hit a length and do it harder. Lauren will hope to do that better but is a key player and know she'll bounce back. Filer has improved her accuracy and got Bates with a great ball. (On winning 12 of their 14 previous games) We got brilliant players on the bench as well, building great depth now. Want to keep getting better. We've talked about being smarter as a group, showed that today.
Sophie Devine, NZ captain: Really disappointed. We got a really good start with the bat but England came back. We need to put this behind and come back harder with important series coming up. We've got to identify areas we need to improve but also look at positives, especially Plimmer and Halliday. We know we'll have to score 250-260 for which we were on course but lost wickets. On outfields like this we can score naturally.
Charlie Dean, POTM: Tammy and Maia setting the blueprint of how to go about in ODIs. It was a great team performance. I've been working on my consistency, know my best ball is good so trying to deliver that as much as possible while changing things around. Bowlers ahead of me set things up today. We're lucky to have three good spinners who make the team more often than often.
3:09pm That was a shellacking, New Zealand were pretty much never in the game. It's the largest margin of victory for England against New Zealand in terms of balls remaining, informs Mark Butcher on air. The bowlers kept the visitors to a score that was well under par and the openers had a day out. Both Beaumont and Bouchier showed how huge the gulf was between the batting on the two sides, especially against spin. NZ were often stuck in the crease, prodding and nurdling it around. England just hit through the line, hit them out of lengths and played with the field to make the bowling look insipid. The series doesn't carry points in the Women's championship and Knight had said they'll look to experiment. If this is anything to go by, the hosts might be doubling down with just as much flair in four days.
Legcutter lands on a fullish length on off and turns away, patted to cover
Final over?
Wide and full, driven sweetly to the right of deep point, who does well to keep it to one
Watch the spin, yells the keeper. Goes straight to deep square leg this time. Was a length ball that sat up a bit and was pulled
Nudged to midwicket
Dances down and edges an attempted cover drive straight of short third. Got it off a full length but couldn't cover the line. Stopped in the outfield, England's 150 is up
Length on leg, Knight goes square-on and tucks it to midwicket
Sits up off a length outside off, punch-driven to deep cover
Length on fifth, punched from the crease to cover
Full and wide, patted to cover
Sits up off a length, wide too, cut to deep cover
Punches it off a length to mid-off
Might've decked away. Straightened from a fullish length and took the leading edge as Beaumont tried to turn it leg side. Stopped at short third
Overpitched outside off, driven to deep cover
Punched off the back foot to the edge of the ring at cover, batters want two but it ain't on
Dances down and works the fullish ball to long-on
Reverse dabbed fine, long chase from Plimmer from short third who tried to palm the ball back in but it bobbled past and hit the cushion
Time for New Zealand to review. This looked closer on first view but wasn't given, Beaumont dancing down might've been a factor. The ball landed on a length around fifth stump and spun back, hit low on the knee-rill. Front pad again. Impact is indeed the issue, outside off, and NZ lose the review
Both openers gone in the space of an over. Beaumont given lbw, she reviews. Was this going down leg? Was a length ball that landed on fourth and went straight and hit the inner-half of the front knee-roll. Landed on fourth and, yes, angle's taking it way down.
Big stride forward as Beaumont defends back to the bowler
|Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street
|Toss
|New Zealand Women, elected to bat first
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Player Of The Match
|Series result
|England Women led the 3-match series 1-0
|Match number
|WODI no. 1393
|Hours of play (local time)
|13.00 start, First Session 13.00-16.00, Interval 16.00-16.30, Second Session 16.30-19.30
|Match days
|26 June 2024 - daynight (50-over match)
|Umpires
Anna HarrisDRS
Rob WhiteDRS
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
|PLAYER NAME
|R
|B
|not out
|76
|69
|caught
|67
|50
|not out
|9
|11
|Extras
|(nb 2, w 3)
|Total
|157(1 wkt; 21.2 ovs)