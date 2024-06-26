3:09pm That was a shellacking, New Zealand were pretty much never in the game. It's the largest margin of victory for England against New Zealand in terms of balls remaining, informs Mark Butcher on air. The bowlers kept the visitors to a score that was well under par and the openers had a day out. Both Beaumont and Bouchier showed how huge the gulf was between the batting on the two sides, especially against spin. NZ were often stuck in the crease, prodding and nurdling it around. England just hit through the line, hit them out of lengths and played with the field to make the bowling look insipid. The series doesn't carry points in the Women's championship and Knight had said they'll look to experiment. If this is anything to go by, the hosts might be doubling down with just as much flair in four days.