Matches (13)
T20 World Cup (2)
WI Academy in IRE (1)
SL vs WI [W] (1)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)

NZ Women vs ENG Women, 1st ODI at Chester-le-Street, ENG v NZ (W), Jun 26 2024 - Match Result

RESULT
1st ODI (D/N), Chester-le-Street, June 26, 2024, New Zealand Women tour of England
Prev
Next
New Zealand Women FlagNew Zealand Women
156
England Women FlagEngland Women
(21.2/50 ov, T:157) 157/1

ENG Women won by 9 wickets (with 172 balls remaining)

Player Of The Match
4/38
charlie-dean
Summary
Scorecard
Report
Commentary
Stats
Overs
News
Photos
Fan Ratings
What will be the toss result?
ENG-W Win & Bat
49%
NZ-W Win & Bat
19%
ENG-W Win & Bowl
19%
NZ-W Win & Bowl
13%
1.4K votes
Match centre 
Scores: Sudeep Poojar | Comms: Andrew Miller and Ekanth
Scorecard summary
New Zealand Women 156/10(33.3 overs)
Brooke Halliday
51 (60)
Charlie Dean
4/38 (9)
Georgia Plimmer
29 (32)
Sophie Ecclestone
2/28 (7)
England Women 157/1(21.2 overs)
Tammy Beaumont
76* (69)
Brooke Halliday
1/17 (3.2)
Maia Bouchier
67 (50)
Jess Kerr
0/26 (5)
View full scorecard

A no-show to start the tour for New Zealand. They'll hope to turn things around in Worcester. England might make changes for that game but the approach is likely to remain just as attacking. Join us then to see how that goes. Goodbye for now.

Heather Knight, England captain: Really pleasing. The way we attacked the game was brilliant. We pushed for wickets and bowled them out for a low score on a good pitch. Masterclass by our openers. It was those two feeling their way. The pitch dictated them to do that but they took smart options. Can't get better from an opening-wicket partnership. If you overpitch on that pitch it was lovely, so we had to hit a length and do it harder. Lauren will hope to do that better but is a key player and know she'll bounce back. Filer has improved her accuracy and got Bates with a great ball. (On winning 12 of their 14 previous games) We got brilliant players on the bench as well, building great depth now. Want to keep getting better. We've talked about being smarter as a group, showed that today.

Sophie Devine, NZ captain: Really disappointed. We got a really good start with the bat but England came back. We need to put this behind and come back harder with important series coming up. We've got to identify areas we need to improve but also look at positives, especially Plimmer and Halliday. We know we'll have to score 250-260 for which we were on course but lost wickets. On outfields like this we can score naturally.

Charlie Dean, POTM: Tammy and Maia setting the blueprint of how to go about in ODIs. It was a great team performance. I've been working on my consistency, know my best ball is good so trying to deliver that as much as possible while changing things around. Bowlers ahead of me set things up today. We're lucky to have three good spinners who make the team more often than often.

lunch: "I rather hoped that this match would carry me a little closer to the semi-final later on... Now I will have to endure like 8 hours of no cricket :("

3:09pm That was a shellacking, New Zealand were pretty much never in the game. It's the largest margin of victory for England against New Zealand in terms of balls remaining, informs Mark Butcher on air. The bowlers kept the visitors to a score that was well under par and the openers had a day out. Both Beaumont and Bouchier showed how huge the gulf was between the batting on the two sides, especially against spin. NZ were often stuck in the crease, prodding and nurdling it around. England just hit through the line, hit them out of lengths and played with the field to make the bowling look insipid. The series doesn't carry points in the Women's championship and Knight had said they'll look to experiment. If this is anything to go by, the hosts might be doubling down with just as much flair in four days.

21.2
4
Halliday to Knight, FOUR runs

Knight drives with conviction to complete a thumping win. It was too full and wide, was smacked through the line and along the ground

21.1
Halliday to Knight, no run

Legcutter lands on a fullish length on off and turns away, patted to cover

Final over?

end of over 216 runs
ENG-W: 153/1CRR: 7.28 RRR: 0.13 • Need 4 from 29 overs
Heather Knight5 (9b)
Tammy Beaumont76 (69b 11x4 1x6)
Fran Jonas 4-0-33-0
Brooke Halliday 3-0-13-1

"@Dave: it's all about time in the middle for Heather Knight..." scoffs Jamie Dow, "you know, those extra few balls will make all the difference!"

20.6
1
Jonas to Knight, 1 run

Wide and full, driven sweetly to the right of deep point, who does well to keep it to one

20.5
1
Jonas to Beaumont, 1 run

Watch the spin, yells the keeper. Goes straight to deep square leg this time. Was a length ball that sat up a bit and was pulled

20.4
Jonas to Beaumont, no run

Nudged to midwicket

20.3
2
Jonas to Beaumont, 2 runs

Dances down and edges an attempted cover drive straight of short third. Got it off a full length but couldn't cover the line. Stopped in the outfield, England's 150 is up

20.2
1
Jonas to Knight, 1 run

Length on leg, Knight goes square-on and tucks it to midwicket

20.1
1
Jonas to Beaumont, 1 run

Sits up off a length outside off, punch-driven to deep cover

end of over 202 runs
ENG-W: 147/1CRR: 7.35 RRR: 0.33 • Need 10 from 30 overs
Heather Knight3 (7b)
Tammy Beaumont72 (65b 11x4 1x6)
Brooke Halliday 3-0-13-1
Fran Jonas 3-0-27-0
19.6
Halliday to Knight, no run

Length on fifth, punched from the crease to cover

19.5
Halliday to Knight, no run

Full and wide, patted to cover

Dave: "What's the point in defending at this stage? Having done all the hard work why not treat it as an opportunity to practice a tight T20 chase? 12 needed from 6." There was a chance but not taken

19.4
1
Halliday to Beaumont, 1 run

Sits up off a length, wide too, cut to deep cover

19.3
Halliday to Beaumont, no run

Punches it off a length to mid-off

19.2
Halliday to Beaumont, no run

Might've decked away. Straightened from a fullish length and took the leading edge as Beaumont tried to turn it leg side. Stopped at short third

19.1
1
Halliday to Knight, 1 run

Overpitched outside off, driven to deep cover

end of over 196 runs
ENG-W: 145/1CRR: 7.63 RRR: 0.38 • Need 12 from 31 overs
Heather Knight2 (4b)
Tammy Beaumont71 (62b 11x4 1x6)
Fran Jonas 3-0-27-0
Brooke Halliday 2-0-11-1

lunch: "Wow, first a terrible umpiring decision when that was clearly heading a foot down leg, then a terrible review when impact was clearly a foot outside off. " Happens

18.6
1
Jonas to Knight, 1 run

Punched off the back foot to the edge of the ring at cover, batters want two but it ain't on

18.5
1
Jonas to Beaumont, 1 run

Dances down and works the fullish ball to long-on

Walt: "Haha, England won't win by 10 wickets! Gotta appreciate the little things in life. "

18.4
4
Jonas to Beaumont, FOUR runs

Reverse dabbed fine, long chase from Plimmer from short third who tried to palm the ball back in but it bobbled past and hit the cushion

18.3
Jonas to Beaumont, no run

Time for New Zealand to review. This looked closer on first view but wasn't given, Beaumont dancing down might've been a factor. The ball landed on a length around fifth stump and spun back, hit low on the knee-rill. Front pad again. Impact is indeed the issue, outside off, and NZ lose the review

18.2
Jonas to Beaumont, no run

Both openers gone in the space of an over. Beaumont given lbw, she reviews. Was this going down leg? Was a length ball that landed on fourth and went straight and hit the inner-half of the front knee-roll. Landed on fourth and, yes, angle's taking it way down.

18.1
Jonas to Beaumont, no run

Big stride forward as Beaumont defends back to the bowler

Read full commentary
Best performances - batters
Spike Graph
Wagon Zone
TT Beaumont
76 runs (69)
11 fours1 six
Productive shot
cover drive
17 runs
3 fours0 six
Control
87%
ME Bouchier
67 runs (50)
12 fours1 six
Productive shot
pull
13 runs
3 fours0 six
Control
84%
Best performances - bowlers
CE Dean
CE Dean
ENG-W
O
9
M
1
R
38
W
4
ECO
4.22
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
2W
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
S Ecclestone
O
7
M
1
R
28
W
2
ECO
4
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
View more stats
Match details
Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street
TossNew Zealand Women, elected to bat first
Series
Season2024
Player Of The Match
ENG Women
Charlie Dean
Series resultEngland Women led the 3-match series 1-0
Match numberWODI no. 1393
Hours of play (local time)13.00 start, First Session 13.00-16.00, Interval 16.00-16.30, Second Session 16.30-19.30
Match days26 June 2024 - daynight (50-over match)
Umpires
England
Anna HarrisDRS
England
Rob WhiteDRS
TV Umpire
England
Russell Warren
Reserve Umpire
England
Jasmine Naeem
Match Referee
England
Phil Whitticase
Match Coverage
All Match News

Tammy Beaumont hopes 'ruthless' victory is sign of inspiration to come

England opener leads charge as she admits absence from T20I squad creates unique pressure

Tammy Beaumont hopes 'ruthless' victory is sign of inspiration to come

Dean, Beaumont, Bouchier lead New Zealand rout

Bouchier and Beaumont stepped up after England's spin experiment worked like a charm in Durham

Dean, Beaumont, Bouchier lead New Zealand rout

Heather Knight: New Zealand ODIs offer chance for World Cup experimentation

NZ captain Devine praises Down for swift comeback after birth of child in January

Heather Knight: New Zealand ODIs offer chance for World Cup experimentation

England call Ryana MacDonald-Gay into ODI squad to face New Zealand

South East Stars seamer involved with senior team for first time as injury cover

England call Ryana MacDonald-Gay into ODI squad to face New Zealand

Nat Sciver-Brunt: 'Being myself and free is the best way of displaying Pride'

England allrounder on life, love, happiness and an extraordinary run of batting form post-marriage

Nat Sciver-Brunt: 'Being myself and free is the best way of displaying Pride'
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
ENG Women Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
TT Beaumont
not out7669
ME Bouchier
caught6750
HC Knight
not out911
Extras(nb 2, w 3)
Total157(1 wkt; 21.2 ovs)
<1 / 3>