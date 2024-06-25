England call Ryana MacDonald-Gay into ODI squad to face New Zealand

England have handed a first senior call-up to South East Stars seamer Ryana MacDonald-Gay for their ODI series with New Zealand, ahead of the first match at Chester-le-Street on Wednesday.

MacDonald-Gay, 20, has represented England Under-19s and England A and is currently the second-leading wicket-taker in this season's Rachael Heyhoe-Flint Trophy, with 12 at 11.75 and a best of 5 for 31 from four matches.

She has been added as cover due to what head coach Jon Lewis described as "a couple of niggles" in the 14-player group, and will join up with the team in Durham on Tuesday.

"Ryana has been a standout bowler in domestic 50-over cricket and had a good 50-over tour of New Zealand with our England A team," Lewis said. "We have brought her in at this point as we have a couple of niggles in the squad. We have been really impressed with her skill level and accuracy.

"She is an exciting young talent and we look forward to having her in the squad."