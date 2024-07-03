England bowl first at Bristol as Sophia Dunkley returns to changed line-up

Sophia Dunkley is back in England's line-up for the third ODI • ECB via Getty Images

England have won the toss and elected to bowl first in the third and final ODI against New Zealand in Bristol.

The toss went ahead on time, despite heavy rain earlier in the day but, as soon as it was done, a heavy shower arrived and the covers were put back on, delaying the start of play.

England, who hold an unassailable 2-0 lead after winning the first two games by nine wickets and eight wickets respectively, made three changes to their side to give other players "a chance to show what they can do" according to captain Heather Knight.

Sophia Dunkley returned to the starting XI for the first time since losing her place after a disappointing tour of New Zealand in March and April. She replaced a resting Danni Wyatt. Also rested was left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone , who took 5 for 25 on Sunday in Worcester and was replaced by leg-spinner Sarah Glenn. Lauren Bell returned in place of fellow seamer Lauren Filer.

New Zealand made two changes, with Hannah Rowe and Eden Carson coming in for Jess Kerr and Fran Jonas.

England 1 Tammy Beaumont, 2 Maia Bouchier, 3 Heather Knight (capt), 4 Nat Sciver-Brunt, 5 Sophia Dunkley, 6 Amy Jones (wk), 7 Alice Capsey, 8 Charlie Dean, 9 Sarah Glenn, 10 Kate Cross, 11 Lauren Bell