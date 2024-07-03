Matches (14)
ENG Women vs NZ Women, 3rd ODI at Bristol, ENG v NZ (W), Jul 03 2024 - Live Cricket Score

3rd ODI (D/N), Bristol, July 03, 2024, New Zealand Women tour of England
England Women FlagEngland Women
New Zealand Women FlagNew Zealand Women
Tomorrow
12:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
ME Bouchier
10 M • 383 Runs • 54.71 Avg • 113.31 SR
Nat Sciver-Brunt
10 M • 318 Runs • 63.6 Avg • 107.07 SR
AC Kerr
10 M • 474 Runs • 52.67 Avg • 76.94 SR
SW Bates
10 M • 334 Runs • 33.4 Avg • 75.39 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
CE Dean
9 M • 20 Wkts • 4.88 Econ • 22.2 SR
S Ecclestone
7 M • 16 Wkts • 3.13 Econ • 22.18 SR
AC Kerr
10 M • 12 Wkts • 4.85 Econ • 41.66 SR
JM Kerr
8 M • 9 Wkts • 5.03 Econ • 40.66 SR
Head to headLAST 5 MATCHES
SQUAD
ENG-W
NZ-W
PLAYER
ROLE
Heather Knight (c)
Middle order Batter
Tammy Beaumont 
Opening Batter
Lauren Bell 
Bowler
Maia Bouchier 
Middle order Batter
Alice Capsey 
Batting Allrounder
Kate Cross 
Bowler
Charlie Dean 
Bowling Allrounder
Sophia Dunkley 
Batting Allrounder
Sophie Ecclestone 
Bowler
Lauren Filer 
Bowler
Sarah Glenn 
Bowling Allrounder
Amy Jones 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Ryana MacDonald-Gay 
Allrounder
Nat Sciver-Brunt 
Allrounder
Danni Wyatt 
Top order Batter
Match details
County Ground, Bristol
Series
Season2024
Match numberWODI no. 1395
Hours of play (local time)13.00 start, First Session 13.00-16.00, Interval 16.00-16.30, Second Session 16.30-19.30
Match days3 July 2024 - daynight (50-over match)
