Matches (14)
LPL (3)
IND v SA [W] (1)
ENG v SL (U19) (1)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
ENG Women vs NZ Women, 3rd ODI at Bristol, ENG v NZ (W), Jul 03 2024 - Live Cricket Score
3rd ODI (D/N), Bristol, July 03, 2024, New Zealand Women tour of England
What will be the toss result?
ENG-W Win & Bat
NZ-W Win & Bat
ENG-W Win & Bowl
NZ-W Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
ENG Women
W
NR
W
W
W
NZ Women
L
L
W
L
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 01:31
batters to watch(Recent stats)
ENG-W10 M • 383 Runs • 54.71 Avg • 113.31 SR
ENG-W10 M • 318 Runs • 63.6 Avg • 107.07 SR
NZ-W10 M • 474 Runs • 52.67 Avg • 76.94 SR
NZ-W10 M • 334 Runs • 33.4 Avg • 75.39 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
ENG-W9 M • 20 Wkts • 4.88 Econ • 22.2 SR
ENG-W7 M • 16 Wkts • 3.13 Econ • 22.18 SR
NZ-W10 M • 12 Wkts • 4.85 Econ • 41.66 SR
NZ-W8 M • 9 Wkts • 5.03 Econ • 40.66 SR
Head to headLAST 5 MATCHES
SQUAD
ENG-W
NZ-W
PLAYER
ROLE
|Middle order Batter
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
Match details
|County Ground, Bristol
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match number
|WODI no. 1395
|Hours of play (local time)
|13.00 start, First Session 13.00-16.00, Interval 16.00-16.30, Second Session 16.30-19.30
|Match days
|3 July 2024 - daynight (50-over match)
New Zealand Women in England News
Ecclestone five-for, Bouchier century help England seal ODI series against New Zealand
The left-arm spinner's second ODI five-for bowled New Zealand out for another low score before the England opener scored her maiden international ton
Lauren Filer takes pride in economy after fast start to New Zealand series
Quick bowler wants role in World Cup but says control and variety will be key to success
Maiden century is just the starter as Maia Bouchier whets England's appetite
Opener delivers on breakthrough winter to seal the series against New Zealand in style
Tammy Beaumont hopes 'ruthless' victory is sign of inspiration to come
England opener leads charge as she admits absence from T20I squad creates unique pressure