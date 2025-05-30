Matches (7)
ENG Women vs WI Women, 1st ODI at Derby, ENG-W vs WI-W, May 30 2025 - Live Cricket Score

1st ODI (D/N), Derby, May 30, 2025, West Indies Women tour of England
England Women FlagEngland Women
West Indies Women FlagWest Indies Women
Today, 12:00 PM
1h:2m
Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
TT Beaumont
10 M • 392 Runs • 49 Avg • 92.01 SR
AE Jones
7 M • 236 Runs • 59 Avg • 86.13 SR
HK Matthews
10 M • 488 Runs • 61 Avg • 104.72 SR
SA Campbelle
10 M • 213 Runs • 26.63 Avg • 70.06 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
LK Bell
6 M • 12 Wkts • 4.48 Econ • 26.25 SR
KL Cross
6 M • 11 Wkts • 4.5 Econ • 16.72 SR
AA Alleyne
10 M • 18 Wkts • 5.74 Econ • 16.61 SR
HK Matthews
10 M • 17 Wkts • 4.21 Econ • 33.58 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
ENG-W
WI-W
Player
Role
Nat Sciver-Brunt (c)
Allrounder
Em Arlott 
Bowler
Tammy Beaumont 
Opening Batter
Lauren Bell 
Bowler
Kate Cross 
Bowler
Alice Davidson-Richards 
Bowling Allrounder
Charlie Dean 
Bowling Allrounder
Sophia Dunkley 
Top order Batter
Mahika Gaur 
Bowling Allrounder
Sarah Glenn 
Bowling Allrounder
Amy Jones 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Heather Knight 
Middle order Batter
Emma Lamb 
Batting Allrounder
Linsey Smith 
Bowler
Match details
County Ground, Derby
Series
Season2025
Match numberWODI no. 1466
Hours of play (local time)13.00 start, First Session 13.00-16.10, Interval 16.10-16.50, Second Session 16.50-19.20
Match days30 May 2025 - daynight (50-over match)
Umpires
Australia
Claire Polosak
England
Sue Redfern
TV Umpire
England
Anna Harris
Reserve Umpire
England
Jack Shantry
Match Referee
England
Dean Cosker
Language
English
