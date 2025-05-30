Matches (7)
ENG Women vs WI Women, 1st ODI at Derby, ENG-W vs WI-W, May 30 2025 - Live Cricket Score
1st ODI (D/N), Derby, May 30, 2025, West Indies Women tour of England
Recent Performance
Last five matches
ENG Women
W
W
L
L
L
WI Women
L
W
L
W
W
Match centre Ground time: 11:58
batters to watch(Recent stats)
ENG-W10 M • 392 Runs • 49 Avg • 92.01 SR
ENG-W7 M • 236 Runs • 59 Avg • 86.13 SR
WI-W10 M • 488 Runs • 61 Avg • 104.72 SR
WI-W10 M • 213 Runs • 26.63 Avg • 70.06 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
ENG-W6 M • 12 Wkts • 4.48 Econ • 26.25 SR
ENG-W6 M • 11 Wkts • 4.5 Econ • 16.72 SR
WI-W10 M • 18 Wkts • 5.74 Econ • 16.61 SR
WI-W10 M • 17 Wkts • 4.21 Econ • 33.58 SR
Squad
ENG-W
WI-W
Player
Role
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
Match details
|County Ground, Derby
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match number
|WODI no. 1466
|Hours of play (local time)
|13.00 start, First Session 13.00-16.10, Interval 16.10-16.50, Second Session 16.50-19.20
|Match days
|30 May 2025 - daynight (50-over match)
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
West Indies Women in England News
Heather Knight ruled out of home summer after hamstring injury
Another injury setback for former England captain leaves her sweating on involvement at World Cup
Capsey called into ODI squad as cover for Knight
Knight to undergo scans on hamstring injured during unbeaten 66 in third and final T20I
Hamstrung Knight makes it 3-0 despite Matthews' latest heroics
West Indies captain takes three wickets and scores 71 off 54 but tourists fall short again
Em Arlott takes her belated chance after battling through anxiety
England seamer shows she belongs after four-year wait to make her England debut