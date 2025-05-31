Linsey Smith: 'I wanted to change the story of England's 50-over cricket'

As Cherry-Ann Fraser sent the ball skywards towards deep midwicket it hung in the air for what, to Linsey Smith, "felt like about five minutes", seeing as she was staring at a possible five-wicket haul on ODI debut, from the very last ball of her allocation.

Beneath it sat Sophia Dunkley, who had taken a similar catch off Jahzara Claxton in Smith's previous over to give her her fourth wicket. Dunkley pouched this one too, in one of several "surreal" moments for Smith, the left-arm spinner who had waited six-and-a-half years between making her international debut at the T20 World Cup in 2018 and representing England in the 50-over format.

It was Dunkley who presented good friend Smith with her maiden ODI cap in Derby on Friday, having made her England debut in that same T20I, against Bangladesh at Gros Islet. England won that day off the back of three wickets to a third debutant, Kirstie Gordon, and it was Smith's 5 for 36 that helped bowl West Indies out on this occasion, well short of a lofty 346 target set after centuries to new England opening combination Amy Jones and Tammy Beaumont.

"Today feels like a bit of a blur, but I guess my initial feelings are pretty over the moon, one to make my debut and two obviously to put in a performance and help the team win," Smith said. "I'm pretty proud of myself right now but there's another game coming up quickly and we want to win the series as well.

"I've been reminded quite a few times today how many days in between debuts I've had. It's a dream that I didn't want to give up on. I know for quite a while, obviously I only played T20 and I knew deep down within me that I wanted to play every format and really push my case for that. Starting off with Hampshire this year, putting in some good performances and then to carry that on today into this series to get the win, it's a good feeling."

Smith is enjoying a career resurgence, having played nine T20Is up to the middle of 2019 and 10 since England's tour of New Zealand in March 2024 after nearly five years in the international wilderness.

But it was a moment of clarity during England's failed Ashes tour in January, where they were beaten 16-0 and Smith played just one T20I , that prompted her to act on a long-held ambition to play the longer format.

"I don't think I ever gave up hope," Smith said. "It's something I've always worked for. I mean, no matter what cricket I'm playing I'm quite competitive so I always want to do well. But probably, being out in Australia during the Ashes and only being in the T20 squad, and obviously we know how hard that series was for us, I guess just made me reflect and made me want to really put my hand up, and put up a fight, and try and change the story of what 50-over cricket is like for England.

"I wanted to put my hand up and show my case for that. I'm glad it could come off today and it's only the start hopefully, so fingers crossed."

Smith gets a hug - and her maiden ODI cap - from Sophia Dunkley • ECB via Getty Images

Being in the shadow of fellow left-arm spinner, Sophie Ecclestone , hasn't helped Smith's cause. Just this week, Ecclestone relinquished top spot on the ICC's world T20I bowling rankings after being left out of England's squads for West Indies' visit, as she makes her way back from a knee injury through domestic cricket. That said, the two formed part of a four-pronged spin attack during England's disappointing T20 World Cup campaign last October.

When she received the call-up to that World Cup squad, six years after her previous appearance at the tournament, Smith told ESPNcricinfo of similar feelings to today, of being "over the moon" and daring to dream.

Ecclestone remains No.1 in the world ODI bowling rankings, but Smith has been able to show her value to England independent of Ecclestone - first with a successful start to the domestic season with Hampshire, then with three wickets across the three T20Is against West Indies, and now in the first of three ODIs, which the hosts won by 108 runs.

Her selection confirms new head coach Charlotte Edwards' emphasis on rewarding players for strong domestic performances.

With 14 wickets at 16.00 and an economy rate of 3.73, Smith sits second on the Metro Bank One Day Cup wicket-takers' list, along with Em Arlott , who also made her ODI debut in Derby on Friday after earning her first England caps during the T20I leg of West Indies' visit. Arlott came into the England squads with 14 domestic wickets at 20.85 and 4.63 and with a century to her name this season.

The batting plaudits belonged to Jones in this match though. Elevated from the lower-middle order after two half-centuries opening for The Blaze alongside Beaumont, she struck 15 fours and a six on her way to 122 off 121 balls.

She shared a 222-run partnership with Beaumont, who changed gears midway through her innings to score 107 off 104 balls, including four sixes and eight fours.

"Both of them did fantastic and Amy to get her first turn, I'm really happy for her," Smith said. "We all know how good she is and she showed her class today so hopefully there's many more to come."

West Indies began their pursuit well enough through Qiana Joseph and Hayley Matthews, who put on a 91-run opening stand.

But Smith accounted for Zaida James and Shemaine Campbelle either side of Joseph falling to Alice Capsey, then removed Mandy Mangru to make it 147 for 5. West Indies had collapsed from 124 for 1, and it was a matter of time before England sealed victory. Smith's later contributions brought that prospect ever closer.