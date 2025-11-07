Women's World Cup final equals viewership record of 2024 Men's T20 World Cup final

The 2025 Women's ODI World Cup final
in Navi Mumbai, where hosts India beat South Africa to lift their maiden title, attracted a record 185 million users on JioHotstar, the official streaming platform in India. It equalled the viewership of the 2024 Men's T20 World Cup final and exceeded the average daily reach of the 2025 IPL.
Apart from that, 92 million tuned in on Connected TV (CTV), equalling the CTV viewership of the 2024 Men's T20 World Cup 2024 final and the 2023 Men's ODI World Cup 2023 final, which also involved India as one of the teams. Overall, the World Cup recorded a reach of 446 million on digital in India, the highest ever for a women's tournament, greater than the combined total of the last three editions.
Earlier, the India-Pakistan group-stage match on October 5 had set a record for the most viewers tuning in for a women's international match
: 28.4 million. That pales in comparison to the number of viewers the final drew.
The DY Patil Stadium, the venue for the final, was also packed to capacity, with 39,555 watching India make history.
