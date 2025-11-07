Women's World Cup final equals viewership record of 2024 Men's T20 World Cup final

Apart from that, 92 million tuned in on Connected TV (CTV), equalling the CTV viewership of the 2024 Men's T20 World Cup 2024 final and the 2023 Men's ODI World Cup 2023 final, which also involved India as one of the teams. Overall, the World Cup recorded a reach of 446 million on digital in India, the highest ever for a women's tournament, greater than the combined total of the last three editions.