Martin: Took SRH too long to realise their batting approach might not work

After restricting Delhi Capitals (DC) to 133 for 7, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) were in the driver's seat before rain washed out the game in Hyderabad, thus ending their diminishing hopes of making the playoffs. Even if they win their three remaining matches, SRH can get only to 13 points. Four teams already have 14 or more.

"That was an improved performance, but sometimes it's a little bit too late," Former New Zealand keeper-batter Katey Martin said on ESPNcricinfo Time Out. "I think it probably took them halfway through the tournament to realise that their approach with the bat might not necessarily have to be similar to what worked last year."

SRH's ultra-aggressive approach with the bat saw them make it to the finals last year. Before the start of this season, there were talks about whether they could become the first team to breach the 300 mark in the IPL. They started emphatically, posting 286 for 6 against Rajasthan Royals in their opening game, but their approach backfired after that.

"There will definitely be some soul searching because you have to put into the equation what conditions dictate to you," Varun Aaron said on the show. "You can't be like, 'You know, we're going to play one style.' Because if conditions don't support you, you're going to be found wanting, which they have been this year.

"I think the best template is that of GT or MI. They have the players to combat conditions. They have two or three options in any condition given to them, but Sunrises, if the conditions didn't favour them, they were always found wanting as a batting unit."

After the DC game, SRH head coach Daniel Vettori said the conditions in Hyderabad this year were not what they had expected, which made things difficult for their batters.

"This is like the theme of the IPL - isn't it? - give us the wicket we want," Martin said. "But I think you have to be able to adjust the conditions. We have said that all year, all IPL and the best teams have done that. It's been built around the personnel who can control the middle overs.