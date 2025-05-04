Greatest Tests: Herath's Galle magic against India vs Australia's Dhaka shocker

In the lead-up to the World Test Championship final between Australia and South Africa at Lord's on June 11, ESPNcricinfo, Star Sports and JioHotstar are inviting you to help us pick the greatest Test of the 21st century. There are 32 contenders, with two Tests pitted against each other until we identify the winner. Get voting now.

In the opening match of the series in Galle, India had not only taken a sizeable first-innings lead but also needed only 153 to win with nine wickets in hand at the start of the fourth day. A rearguard by Dinesh Chandimal, who followed up his 59 in the first innings with a 162 not out in the second, had given Sri Lanka a second-innings total of 375, and set India a target of 176.

The in-transition Sri Lankan team turned to their veteran Rangana Herath , who was fighting sore knees and a dodgy back. The hosts made the target look much bigger than what it was as they choked the life out of India's chase. Sri Lanka made India work hard for every run on a turning pitch, and India couldn't get past the then 37-year old Herath and young offspinner Tharindu Kaushal, as they folded for their lowest total against Sri Lanka. The only form of resistance after Shikhar Dhawan fell for 28 came from Ajinkya Rahane, who made 36 and was the penultimate man to fall with India at 102 for 9. India could add only ten more as they folded for 112.

Herath finished with figures of 7 for 48, as Sri Lanka won by 63 runs in a memorable start to Kumar Sangakkara's farewell series.

Australia were in a strong position on the fourth day of the Test. But Shakib Al Hasan changed it all, bowling Bangladesh to a thrilling, historic win over Australia.

Set 265 for victory, Australia began the day at 109 for 2. David Warner scored a century and compiled a 130-run partnership with Steven Smith as the visitors tightened their grip further. Enter Shakib, playing his 50th Test, who pinned Warner in front for 112, and had Smith caught behind for 37. Australia still needed another 94 runs, with six wickets in hand. But on a pitch offering turn and variable bounce, Bangladesh hit back quickly as Australia lost five wickets for 41 runs. The damage was mostly done by Shakib, but he was ably supported by Taijul Islam and Mehidy Hasan Miraz, the other spinners in his team.