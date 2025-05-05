Live
Live Report - SRH bowl and leave out Nitish Kumar Reddy and Mohammed Shami
Pat Cummins doesn't take this wicket, but he can't help but be involved. A Harshal Patel slower ball sticks in the surface, and Axar Patel, looking to launch it over mid-off, gets elevation but no distance, and Cummins backpedals to his right from mid-off and completes a super one-handed grab reaching up.
c Kishan b Cummins, 3/n
This combination is on absolute fire today, and DC are 15 for 3 in 4.1 overs. Now it's Abishek Porel's turn. This looks like a length ball on the pads, nothing particularly threatening about it, but some vagary of the surface and what Pat Cummins is getting the ball to do off it cause Porel's attempted flick to balloon high in the air off the leading edge. The ball probably stopped on him. Kishan grabs it after sprinting to where a backward square leg may have stood. Excellent catch.
There's a little bit of extra bounce in this pitch, and Cummins is pounding that hard length. And he's getting the ball to do just a little bit sideways too. Now there's a tiny smidge of inward nip as Faf du Plessis steps out and looks to swat the ball leg side, and he sends a little bottom edge through to the keeper.
Ishan Kishan, keeping instead of Heinrich Klaasen today, grabs his second catch of the match. DC are 6 for 2 in 2.1 overs.
Nice adjustment in length from Cummins there too. Saw Faf coming and shortened his length a little. This would go down as a short ball but it has the effect of a back-of-a-length ball given the batter's position.
Captain Cummins strikes first ball
What a start to the match. Pat Cummins starts off with the new ball, with no Shami in SRH's attack, and he strikes straightaway. Typical Cummins delivery, back of a length in the corridor, a bit of away seam, maybe some extra bounce too, and Karun Nair hangs his bat out tentatively and nicks off. Neither a defensive shot nor an attacking shot, and DC are 0 for 1.
Natarajan up against old team as SRH choose to bowl
Sunrisers Hyderabad chose to bowl vs Delhi Capitals
Pat Cummins, the Sunrisers Hyderabad captain, has chosen to bowl against Delhi Capitals on a grass-free Hyderabad pitch that is expected to be full of runs.
SRH rang in the changes from their XII against Gujarat Titans three days ago. Out went Nitish Kumar Reddy, who has endured a quiet season, and Mohammed Shami, who conceded 48 in three overs before being subbed out. Kerala top-order batter Sachin Baby came in for his first game of the season, while Abhinav Manohar returned to the middle order. There was one change among the overseas players too, with fast bowler Eshan Malinga replacing his Sri Lankan compatriot Kamindu Mendis. Travis Head, who starts on the bench, is likely to be SRH’s Impact player.
SRH tweeted after the toss that Reddy missed out due to illness.
DC, as has been the case of late, named a bowler-heavy line-up despite batting first, with Ashutosh Sharma ready to come off the bench should the need arise. Left-arm quick T Natarajan, formerly an SRH player, makes his first appearance for DC, replacing Mukesh Kumar.
The two teams went into the game with contrasting bowling strategies. SRH picked only one spinner in Zeeshan Ansari, while DC went in with three, in Kuldeep Yadav, Vipraj Nigam and their captain Axar Patel.
Sunrisers Hyderabad: 1 Abhishek Sharma, 2 Ishan Kishan (wk), 3 Sachin Baby, 4 Heinrich Klaasen, 5 Aniket Verma, 6 Abhinav Manohar, 7 Pat Cummins (capt), 8 Harshal Patel, 9 Zeeshan Ansari, 10 Eshan Malinga, 11 Jaydev Unadkat.
Impact Subs bench: Mohammed Shami, Harsh Dubey, Travis Head, Rahul Chahar, Wiaan Mulder.
Delhi Capitals: 1 Faf du Plessis, 2 Karun Nair, 3 Abishek Porel (wk), 4 KL Rahul, 5 Axar Patel (capt), 6 Tristan Stubbs, 7 Vipraj Nigam, 8 Mitchell Starc, 9 Dushmantha Chameera, 10 Kuldeep Yadav, 11 T Natarajan.
Impact subs bench: Ashutosh Sharma, Mohit Sharma, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sameer Rizvi, Mukesh Kumar.
Starc vs Travishek
Can DC arrest their recent slide?
They won four out of four to start their season, but Delhi Capitals have since lost four out of six. The playoffs race is heating up, and DC could slip out of contention very quickly if their patchy run of form continues.
Tonight they're up against Sunrisers Hyderabad, who are not yet out of the race but are highly unlikely to remain in it for too much longer. Their batting, which was such a force last season, hasn't clicked this season, and neither has their bowling. Can they now summon up a nothing-to-lose mentality and go for broke with four league games left?
