Dayal trumps CSK in last over again to take RCB to the top

It came down to Yash Dayal vs MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja once again. In 2024 , the left-arm seamer had bested Dhoni and put RCB in the playoffs. A year on, he denied Dhoni and CSK once again, defending 14 off the last over with a dew-slicked ball. Dayal this time put RCB on top of the IPL 2025 points table, with 16 points , and a step closer to the playoffs.