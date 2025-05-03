Dayal trumps CSK in last over again to take RCB to the top
Dayal did it against Dhoni, Jadeja and Dube with a dew-slicked ball on a flat pitch
Royal Challengers Bengaluru 213 for 5 (Kohli 62, Bethell 55, Shepherd 53*, Pathirana 3-36) beat Chennai Super Kings 211 for 5 (Mhatre 94, Jadeja 77*, Ngidi 3-30) by two runs
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) outgunned Chennai Super Kings (CSK), defending 213 on a flat pitch in a wildly see-sawing Chinnaswamy classic.
It came down to Yash Dayal vs MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja once again. In 2024, the left-arm seamer had bested Dhoni and put RCB in the playoffs. A year on, he denied Dhoni and CSK once again, defending 14 off the last over with a dew-slicked ball. Dayal this time put RCB on top of the IPL 2025 points table, with 16 points, and a step closer to the playoffs.
Full report to follow...
Deivarayan Muthu is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo