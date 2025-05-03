Matches (13)
RESULT
52nd Match (N), Bengaluru, May 03, 2025, Indian Premier League
RCB won by 2 runs

Player Of The Match
53* (14)
romario-shepherd
Cricinfo's MVP
115.46 ptsImpact List
lungi-ngidi
Report

Dayal trumps CSK in last over again to take RCB to the top

Dayal did it against Dhoni, Jadeja and Dube with a dew-slicked ball on a flat pitch

Deivarayan Muthu
03-May-2025 • 31 mins ago
1:12

Chawla: Very less margin for error against Shepherd

Royal Challengers Bengaluru 213 for 5 (Kohli 62, Bethell 55, Shepherd 53*, Pathirana 3-36) beat Chennai Super Kings 211 for 5 (Mhatre 94, Jadeja 77*, Ngidi 3-30) by two runs
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) outgunned Chennai Super Kings (CSK), defending 213 on a flat pitch in a wildly see-sawing Chinnaswamy classic.
It came down to Yash Dayal vs MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja once again. In 2024, the left-arm seamer had bested Dhoni and put RCB in the playoffs. A year on, he denied Dhoni and CSK once again, defending 14 off the last over with a dew-slicked ball. Dayal this time put RCB on top of the IPL 2025 points table, with 16 points, and a step closer to the playoffs.
Full report to follow...
Yash DayalRavindra JadejaRoyal Challengers BengaluruChennai Super KingsRCB vs CSKIndian Premier League

Deivarayan Muthu is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo

Win Probability
RCB 100%
RCBCSK
100%50%100%RCB InningsCSK Innings

Over 20 • CSK 211/5

MS Dhoni lbw b Yash Dayal 12 (8b 0x4 1x6 17m) SR: 150
W
RCB won by 2 runs
CSK Innings
Player NameRB
A Mhatre
caught9448
SK Rasheed
caught1411
SM Curran
caught55
RA Jadeja
not out7745
D Brevis
lbw01
MS Dhoni
lbw128
S Dube
not out83
Extras(nb 1)
Total211(5 wkts; 20 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Indian Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
RCB1183160.482
MI1174141.274
GT1073140.867
PBKS1063130.199
DC1064120.362
LSG105510-0.325
KKR104590.271
RR11386-0.780
SRH10376-1.192
CSK11294-1.117
Full Table