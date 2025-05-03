Racing to 50 in 15 or under

Yashasvi Jaiswal, 21, ripped up the IPL record books, slamming the league's fastest half-century, off 13 balls. He made a two-paced pitch look like a belter to reignite their IPL campaign. Surprisingly, KKR captain Nitish Rana gave himself the new ball and the move backfired, with Jaiswal hitting 26 runs off the opening over. The other Rana - Harshit - wasn't spared either as Jaiswal chopped the fast bowler behind point and flat-batted him down the ground for fours. Jaiswal also laid into Shardul Thakur and brought up his half-century inside three overs. Jaiswal threatened to convert it into a hundred, but the target wasn't big enough. Eventually, Royals hunted down 150 with nine wickets and almost seven overs to spare.

At the start of the 19th over, RCB were 159 for 5, having slumped alarmingly following quick fifties from openers Jacob Bethell and Virat Kohli. They had scored just 45 in their previous seven overs, for the loss of four wickets, but proceeded to score an astonishing 54 off their last two overs, setting a new IPL record for most runs across the 19th and 20th overs. Romario Shepherd faced all but one of the last 12 legal balls and hammered six sixes and two fours off Khaleel Ahmed and Matheesha Pathirana, en route to an unbeaten 53 off just 14 balls.

Chasing 162, KKR slipped to 83 for 4 in 12 overs on a challenging Pune pitch. Pat Cummins, though, came in at No.6 and hoicked the second ball he faced for six. In the next over, Cummins took Jasprit Bumrah for a six and a four to raise KKR's hopes. He then smashed Daniel Sams for 6,4,6,6, 2 (nb), 4,6 to zoom to 56 off 15 balls and seal victory for his side.

For nearly four seasons, the record for the fastest fifty in the IPL stood at 15 balls, before KL Rahul went berserk with a flurry of boundaries on his debut for Kings XI Punjab. A fortunate top-edged six off Trent Boult kicked things off, before he unveiled an array of exquisite cover drives and pulls off Mohammad Shami's first over. At 27 off nine balls, the fastest fifty seemed some way away, until he smashed Amit Mishra's undisciplined first over for 24 runs to eclipse the previous mark by a single ball. He soon got out trying to whip Boult through the legside, only to be caught at short third man off the leading edge. By then, though, he had taken his place at the very top of a list of the IPL's elite hitters.

After their destructive opener Chris Lynn injured his shoulder early in the 2017 season, Kolkata Knight Riders experimented with Sunil Narine as a pinch-hitting opener. He got them off to some quick starts and showed enough ability to retain his position as an opener when Lynn returned. Chasing 159 in Bengaluru, Lynn and Narine decided they wanted to try and finish the game inside 10 overs. Both went ballistic, but it was Narine who raced Lynn to a 50. He went after fellow Trinidadian Samuel Badree, hitting him for three sixes in a row, before smashing three fours in a row off S Aravind. When he lofted seamer S Aravind into the stands beyond long-on, Narine equalled the record for the fastest half-century in the IPL.

Yusuf Pathan's innings came in his side's final league game, in which they had to chase 161 in 15.2 overs to get two shots at qualifying for the final. After being dropped twice early on in his innings, Yusuf made the most of it, mowing Dale Steyn for 26 runs in an over, ensuring Knight Riders closed out the chase in just 14.2 overs.

Chasing a mammoth 213 against Royal Challengers, Pooran came in with Super Giants still needing 114 from 56 balls. From 10 off five deliveries at one stage, Pooran ended with a 19-ball 62; seven of those deliveries were dispatched for six, while four went for fours. He reached his half-century off just 15 deliveries, mercilessly going after every bowler. By the time he was dismissed, Super Giants needed just 24 off 18, and would end up edging a one-wicket win.

Jake Fraser-McGurk made a mark early in his maiden IPL season, smashing a 15-ball fifty in just his third match, although in a losing cause. Chasing a mammoth 267 against SRH, Fraser-McGurk tried to do his bit at No. 3. After starting with two dot balls, he struck four fours in the next six balls before smashing three sixes against Washington Sundar. He handed the same treatment to Mayank Markande as well, to reach the half-century off 15 balls, and eventually finished on 65 off 18, an innings studded with seven sixes and five fours.

Jake Fraser-McGurk (15 balls), Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2024