Stats - Shepherd's blitz and Kohli's records in RCB's double over CSK
CSK's streak of not able to seal a 180-plus chase continued in the IPL
1 - Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) completed a double against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for the first time in the league phase in the IPL. CSK have done the double against RCB in three seasons - 2015, 2018 and 2021.
12 - Consecutive 180-plus targets that CSK have failed to chase in the IPL. Only Punjab Kings (PBKS) had a longer streak of failing to chase 180-plus targets in the IPL - 15 in a row between 2015 and 2021 - while RCB also had a streak of 12 between 2019 and 2023.
54 - Runs RCB scored in the last two overs of their innings, the most by any team across the 19th and 20th overs in an IPL innings, bettering Delhi Capitals' (DC) 53 runs against Gujarat Titans (GT) in 2024. RCB's predicted total was 184 at the start of the 19th over, according to ESPNCricinfo's Forecaster, expecting them to add 25 further runs off the last 12 balls.
14 - Balls that Romario Shepherd took to score his fifty on Saturday, the joint second-fastest in the IPL, behind Yashasvi Jaiswal's 13-ball feat against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in 2023. KL Rahul (against Delhi Daredevils in 2018) and Pat Cummins (against Mumbai Indians in 2022) also had 14-ball fifties in the IPL.
The previous fastest fifty for RCB in the IPL was by Chris Gayle, off 17 balls, against Pune Warriors in 2013.
32 - Runs scored by Shepherd in the 19th over off Khaleel Ahmed. Only three batters have scored more runs in an over in the IPL. Shepherd also scored 32 runs in an over against Anrich Nortje in 2024. Only Gayle and Cummins have scored 30-plus runs in an over twice in the IPL.
1146 - Runs scored by Virat Kohli against CSK in the IPL, the most by any batter against an opponent, surpassing David Warner's 1134 runs against PBKS. Kohli has scored 1160 runs against CSK in all T20s, the most by any batter against an opponent.
8 - IPL seasons where Kohli has scored 500-plus runs, including in this season. These are the most occasions by any batter, going ahead of Warner, who has done it seven times.
17.5 - Entry point for Shepherd in RCB's innings on Saturday. The only batter who came later than that in a T20 and scored a fifty is Dipendra Singh Airee. He entered at 18.2 overs for Nepal against Mongolia in 2023.
The latest entry point from which a batter has scored a fifty in the IPL before Shepherd was 14.3 overs, by Naman Dhir against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in 2024. Shepherd scored 52 runs across the last two overs, the joint-most by any batter in a men's T20 innings in the 19th and 20th overs, alongside Airee's effort against Mongolia.
7 - Fifty-plus scores for Kohli in IPL 2025, all of which have resulted in RCB's wins. These are the joint-most 50-plus scores by any batter in wins in an IPL season. Kohli and Warner had seven apiece in 2016, while all seven 50-plus scores of Shubman Gill in 2023 came in wins.
4 - Instances of three RCB batters scoring fifties in a match in the IPL. No team other has done it more than twice in the IPL. In all men's T20s, only India and Northamptonshire have had four such instances.
17y, 291d - Ayush Mhatre's age on Saturday, making him the third-youngest batter to score a fifty in the IPL. Vaibhav Suryavanshi (14y, 32d) against GT earlier this year, and Riyan Parag (17y 175d) against DC in 2019 were younger than Mhatre when they scored their maiden IPL fifties.
2 - Overseas players younger than Jacob Bethell with an IPL fifty. Bethell was 21 years and 192 days on Saturday when he scored his maiden fifty. Only Sam Curran (20y, 334d vs KKR) in 2019 and Rahmanullah Gurbaz (21y, 129d vs RCB) in 2023 were younger.
Sampath Bandarupalli is a statistician at ESPNcricinfo