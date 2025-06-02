IPL to crown a new champion as RCB and PBKS meet in the final

The IPL final is on Tuesday, June 3, also in Ahmedabad.

RCB will be playing an IPL final for the fourth time, having finished runners-up in 2009, 2011 and 2016 to Deccan Chargers, Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad, respectively.

PBKS have been in an IPL final only once before, in 2014, when they were known as Kings XI Punjab and lost to Kolkata Knight Riders. The 2014 season was also the only time that PBKS had made the playoffs since the concept was introduced in 2011. Their captain Shreyas Iyer is the first IPL player to lead three different teams to the finals: he was captain of Delhi Capitals in the 2020 final and led KKR to the title in 2024.

PBKS and RCB had finished Nos. 1 and 2 in the league stage, with nine wins, four defeats and one no-result each in 14 games. There was very little difference between their net run rates too. While PBKS had beaten RCB in Bengaluru, RCB won the reverse fixture in Mullanpur.