Matches (7)
WI vs AUS (1)
ENG vs IND (1)
ENG-U19 vs IND-U19 (1)
Vitality Blast Men (1)
Vitality Blast Women (1)
GSL (1)
ZIM T20 Tri-Series (1)
Amazon vs Hurricanes, 9th Match at Providence, GSL, Jul 16 2025 - Live Cricket Score
9th Match (N), Providence, July 16, 2025, Global Super League
What will be the toss result?
GAW Win & Bat
HH Win & Bat
GAW Win & Bowl
HH Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Points Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Amazon
W
L
L
W
W
Hurricanes
L
W
W
W
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 05:12
batters to watch(Recent stats)
GAW10 M • 225 Runs • 28.13 Avg • 115.97 SR
GAW5 M • 145 Runs • 29 Avg • 149.48 SR
10 M • 223 Runs • 24.78 Avg • 127.42 SR
8 M • 195 Runs • 32.5 Avg • 152.34 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
GAW10 M • 19 Wkts • 5.95 Econ • 12.26 SR
10 M • 16 Wkts • 7.54 Econ • 13.62 SR
HH3 M • 6 Wkts • 6 Econ • 12 SR
2 M • 5 Wkts • 7.38 Econ • 9.6 SR
Squad
GAW
HH
Player
Role
|Bowling Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Allrounder
Match details
|Providence Stadium, Guyana
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.00 start, First Session 19.00-20.30, Interval 20.30-20.50, Second Session 20.50-22.20
|Match days
|16 July 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Global Super League News
Tahir's four lifts Amazon Warriors to top of the table
Capitals never got going with the bat after Sana's four-wicket haul set up a chase of 139
Khaled, Omarzai take Rangpur Riders home in one-run thriller
Needing two to tie and three to win off the final ball, Hurricanes could only score one
Tahir, Pretorius, Wiese give Guyana Amazon Warriors massive win
The trio shares nine wickets to bowl out Central Districts for 92 in 14.2 overs in a chase of 159
Nabi, Allen and batters help Hobart Hurricanes blow Dubai Capitals away
Both spinners had identical figures of 4-0-21-3 to restrict Dubai Capitals to 141