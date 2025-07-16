Matches (7)
WI vs AUS (1)
ENG vs IND (1)
ENG-U19 vs IND-U19 (1)
Vitality Blast Men (1)
Vitality Blast Women (1)
GSL (1)
ZIM T20 Tri-Series (1)

Amazon vs Hurricanes, 9th Match at Providence, GSL, Jul 16 2025 - Live Cricket Score

9th Match (N), Providence, July 16, 2025, Global Super League
PrevNext
Guyana Amazon Warriors FlagGuyana Amazon Warriors
Hobart Hurricanes FlagHobart Hurricanes
Tomorrow
11:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
What will be the toss result?
GAW Win & Bat
HH Win & Bat
GAW Win & Bowl
HH Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Points Table
See full table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
1
Guyana Amazon WarriorsGuyana Amazon Warriors
321041.917
3
Hobart HurricanesHobart Hurricanes
211020.592
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 05:12
batters to watch(Recent stats)
MM Ali
10 M • 225 Runs • 28.13 Avg • 115.97 SR
J Charles
5 M • 145 Runs • 29 Avg • 149.48 SR
N Chaudhary
10 M • 223 Runs • 24.78 Avg • 127.42 SR
BR McDermott
8 M • 195 Runs • 32.5 Avg • 152.34 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Imran Tahir
10 M • 19 Wkts • 5.95 Econ • 12.26 SR
D Pretorius
10 M • 16 Wkts • 7.54 Econ • 13.62 SR
Usama Mir
3 M • 6 Wkts • 6 Econ • 12 SR
FA Allen
2 M • 5 Wkts • 7.38 Econ • 9.6 SR
Squad
GAW
HH
Player
Role
Mark Adair 
Bowling Allrounder
Moeen Ali 
Batting Allrounder
Jewel Andrew 
Top order Batter
Johnson Charles 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Shimron Hetmyer 
Middle order Batter
Akeal Hosein 
Bowler
Imran Tahir 
Bowler
Amir Jangoo 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Evin Lewis 
Opening Batter
Gudakesh Motie 
Bowler
Dwaine Pretorius 
Bowling Allrounder
Rahmanullah Gurbaz 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Saud Shakeel 
Middle order Batter
Romario Shepherd 
Bowling Allrounder
Shamar Springer 
Allrounder
Match details
Providence Stadium, Guyana
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)19.00 start, First Session 19.00-20.30, Interval 20.30-20.50, Second Session 20.50-22.20
Match days16 July 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Global Super League

TeamMWLPTNRR
GAW32141.917
RAR22040.225
HH21120.592
DC3122-0.971
CD2020-2.200
Full Table