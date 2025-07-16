Matches (7)
DC vs Rangpur, 8th Match at Providence, GSL, Jul 16 2025 - Live Cricket Score

8th Match, Providence, July 16, 2025, Global Super League
Dubai Capitals FlagDubai Capitals
Rangpur Riders FlagRangpur Riders
Tomorrow
2:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
2
Rangpur RidersRangpur Riders
220040.225
4
Dubai CapitalsDubai Capitals
31202-0.971
Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
R Powell
7 M • 116 Runs • 38.67 Avg • 168.11 SR
Sediqullah Atal
3 M • 91 Runs • 30.33 Avg • 178.43 SR
Iftikhar Ahmed
9 M • 232 Runs • 33.14 Avg • 124.73 SR
Mohammad Naim
3 M • 217 Runs • 217 Avg • 159.55 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Shakib Al Hasan
3 M • 4 Wkts • 5.67 Econ • 18 SR
Kaleem Sana
3 M • 4 Wkts • 7.5 Econ • 12 SR
Akif Javed
8 M • 16 Wkts • 6.82 Econ • 11.5 SR
Iftikhar Ahmed
7 M • 5 Wkts • 7.11 Econ • 22.8 SR
DC
RAR
Player
Role
Kadeem Alleyne 
Allrounder
Jesse Bootan 
-
Dominic Drakes 
Bowling Allrounder
Farhan Khan 
Bowler
Haider Ali 
Middle order Batter
Bevon Jacobs 
Middle order Batter
Jordan Johnson 
-
Kaleem Sana 
Bowler
Khuzaima Tanveer 
Bowler
Rovman Powell 
Middle order Batter
Rohan Mustafa 
Top order Batter
Sediqullah Atal 
Opening Batter
Shakib Al Hasan 
Allrounder
Alishan Sharafu 
Opening Batter
Syed Haider 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Aryaman Varma 
-
Zeeshan Naseer 
-
Providence Stadium, Guyana
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)10.00 start, First Session 10.00-11.30, Interval 11.30-11.50, Second Session 11.50-13.10
Match days16 July 2025 - day (20-over match)
Language
English
