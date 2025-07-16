Matches (7)
DC vs Rangpur, 8th Match at Providence, GSL, Jul 16 2025 - Live Cricket Score
8th Match, Providence, July 16, 2025, Global Super League
Points Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
DC
W
W
W
L
L
Rangpur
L
L
L
W
W
Match centre Ground time: 05:12
batters to watch(Recent stats)
7 M • 116 Runs • 38.67 Avg • 168.11 SR
3 M • 91 Runs • 30.33 Avg • 178.43 SR
RAR9 M • 232 Runs • 33.14 Avg • 124.73 SR
RAR3 M • 217 Runs • 217 Avg • 159.55 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
3 M • 4 Wkts • 5.67 Econ • 18 SR
DC3 M • 4 Wkts • 7.5 Econ • 12 SR
RAR8 M • 16 Wkts • 6.82 Econ • 11.5 SR
RAR7 M • 5 Wkts • 7.11 Econ • 22.8 SR
Squad
DC
RAR
Player
Role
|Allrounder
|-
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Middle order Batter
|-
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Top order Batter
|Opening Batter
|Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|-
|-
Match details
|Providence Stadium, Guyana
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|10.00 start, First Session 10.00-11.30, Interval 11.30-11.50, Second Session 11.50-13.10
|Match days
|16 July 2025 - day (20-over match)
Language
English
