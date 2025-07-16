Matches (7)
SOM Women vs BLZ Women, 52nd Match at Taunton, Vitality Blast Women, Jul 16 2025 - Live Cricket Score
52nd Match, Taunton, July 16, 2025, Vitality Blast Women
Points Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
SOM Women
L
L
W
L
L
BLZ Women
L
W
NR
L
W
Ground time: 10:13
Head to headLast 1 Match
Match details
|The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match days
|16 July 2025 - day (20-over match)
