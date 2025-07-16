Matches (7)
WI vs AUS (1)
ENG vs IND (1)
ENG-U19 vs IND-U19 (1)
Vitality Blast Men (1)
Vitality Blast Women (1)
GSL (1)
ZIM T20 Tri-Series (1)

SOM Women vs BLZ Women, 52nd Match at Taunton, Vitality Blast Women, Jul 16 2025

52nd Match, Taunton, July 16, 2025, Vitality Blast Women
Somerset Women FlagSomerset Women
The Blaze Women FlagThe Blaze Women
Tomorrow
5:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Points Table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
2
The Blaze WomenThe Blaze Women
1272236
8
Somerset WomenSomerset Women
1211016
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Head to headLast 1 Match
Match details
The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton
Series
Season2025
Match days16 July 2025 - day (20-over match)
Vitality Blast Women

