Grace Harris wins family tussle as Surrey land Blast title

Grace Harris, the Australia international, top-scored with a typically hard-hitting 63 not out, as Surrey lived up to their favourites tag by cruising to a victory target of 154 with 20 balls to spare. She struck seven fours and two sixes in her 33-ball knock, and found key partners in Sophia Dunkley (23 from 13) and Kira Chathli , whose 16 not out from nine balls included the winning boundary off Issy Wong

That target, however, could have been significantly higher had her sister completed the job that she had threatened during the Bears innings. Laura Harris' riotous knock of 25 from 11 balls included three fours and two sixes, and it took an exceptionally cool catch from Phoebe Franklin at deep midwicket to dislodge her at the start of the 14th over.

"I was a little bit nervous," Grace told the ECB Reporters Network. "I was thinking at long-off, 'just hit it down someone else's throat!' You want her to do well and it's not like I would have hashed the job, but if I'd caught it, I would have been a little bit disappointed.

"I'm happy she got out when she did because it could have been a 180-chase if she'd hung on."

Surrey's task looked stiff enough, however, when they lost their third wicket for 42 at the start of the seventh over, with Amu Surenkumar and Hannah Baker settling into a threatening rhythm. Grace, however, struck her third ball for four straight back over Baker's head to set the tempo for the rest of the chase.

"I probably get more nervous on the side-lines than I do out in the middle," she said. "When I am in the centre, I'm like, 'this is good fun! How good is it to get a chance to bat!' Sitting on the side-lines, I say to our group, 'alright introverts, you are going to have to leave, because I've got to chat or I'm going to find this day tough!'

"Sometimes it is harder to chase 140 than 160," she added, "because you think if you just knock it around, you'll just get the runs, whereas with 160 you have to go to pick up a boundary an over. Teams can get too complacent with 140."

She cited the 2023 Women's Big Bash final as an example. "I've been involved in a team which has done that before, chasing 120 in a final with [Brisbane] Heat and we lost to Adelaide Strikers because we just knocked it about and didn't really take the game on.

"So it was fantastic to make sure we stayed with that run-chase. Fair play to the girls on what was a very good squad effort."

Harris added that the credit also belonged to Surrey's bowlers for the manner in which they restricted the Bears after choosing to field first. Franklin was front and centre of their efforts, and not simply with her crucial catch. Her figures of 2 for 16 included wickets in her second and third overs and a well-completed run-out of Georgia Davis in her fourth.

"I think Phoebe has genuinely been our player of the season," Harris said. "Each game she's either taken a crucial wicket or hit 20 off 10 at the back end and given us a bit of momentum in lower-scoring games. In any other team she would bat a lot higher and get a lot more opportunity than what she does, but when given the opportunity, she is definitely a player that's taken it.

"She has done so well in this T20 tournament and I have been rather impressed with her skill set. It's not just the fact she can hit a line and a length, it is the fact she can bowl slower balls as well or come up with a yorker when required. Then at the back end with the bat she fully owns her scoring shots."

For the Bears, the final proved a bridge too far after an impressive win over The Blaze in the semi-final. However, for Wong - who was the player of that match with figures of 4 for 14 and a hard-hitting half-century - there was pleasure to be had in the progress of a young team, and in her own performances in the course of what is turning into a resurgent summer.

"I'm really proud of our girls," Wong said. "We knew it was going to be tough to play two games of cricket against the two best sides in the country and win them both. We have such a young squad. I'm in the oldies when we play football at 23, so we have got so much learning we have taken from this season."

Wong's displays on Finals Day came after a successful return to the England set-up this year. After some high-profile hiccups in recent seasons, including a torrid spell with Birmingham Phoenix in the Hundred, she was happy to have rediscovered her love of the game once again.