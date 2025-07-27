full and clipped leg side, goes to the rope - Surrey win by five wickets! They were dominant in the group stage and claim the inaugural Women's Blast trophy on home soil at the Kia Oval
WAR Women vs SUR Women, Final at London, Vitality Blast Women, Jul 27 2025 - Match Result
SUR Women won by 5 wickets (with 20 balls remaining)
7.20pm: Hugs and handshakes on the field as Surrey's players come down to join the matchwinner, Grace Harris, and her unbeaten partner Kira Chathli. They put in a concerted team effort with the ball, and then survived a couple of wobbles with the bat to bring it home with 3.2 overs to spare. And there's also time to follow the closing stages of the women's Euro final, too, with England and Spain currently in extra time out in Basel. That's a wrap from The Oval for tonight. Bye!
low full toss, 69mph into the pads and it deflects into the off side
whistles off the meat of the bat, full toss on leg and Harris sets herself to muscle it away through deep backward square leg
70mph on a length, Harris chops the ball down into her feet as she swings to leg
Last roll of the dice for Bears as Wong returns
flighted, 46mph from round the wicket, nurdled to midwicket
Chathli finds the boundary now, clean hit! Dances out and drills through the line, jogs a couple of yards to meet her partner for a chat as the ball flies away
Harris humpty! Blammed into the seats at wide long-on! Plants the front foot and slog-sweeps Taylor unceremoniously for six. One of the biggest hits of the day
tossed up outside off, Chathli looks to reverse, gets one past the keeper
Last five, Surrey need 23 from 30
Chathli stretches out and paddles from wide of off, short fine leg can't prevent a single
floated up on leg, flicked firmly but straight to midwicket
looped up straight and swung out to deep midwicket, well fielded by Perrin
dabbed towards short third
nudged off the pads
tossed up, 45mph on off, Harris punches to mid-off, brings up her half-century! Just 25 balls to get there for the Australia international, who looks to be emphatically winning the battle of the Harris sisters today
Baker to bowl out
another slowie, Chathli waits for it and hauls in front of square. Again the fielding isn't clean and they pinch two
full in the channel and sliced behind deep point for a couple first ball
Kira Chathli walks out with the score on 123 for 5(!)
slapped hard... but picks out deep midwicket! Is there a twist? Slower ball from Arlott and Scholfield can't manufacture the power required. Well held by Perrin down low coming in from the rope
back of a length, 64mph and dabbed down into the covers for a quick single
Grace Harris wins family tussle as Surrey land Blast title
Grace Harris overpowers Bears as Surrey claim Women's Blast
