WAR Women vs SUR Women, Final at London, Vitality Blast Women, Jul 27 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
Final, The Oval, July 27, 2025, Vitality Blast Women
Warwickshire Women FlagWarwickshire Women
153/9
Surrey Women FlagSurrey Women
(16.4/20 ov, T:154) 154/5

SUR Women won by 5 wickets (with 20 balls remaining)

Player Of The Match
63* (33)
grace-harris
Scorecard summary
Warwickshire Women 153/9(20 overs)
Issy Wong
31 (19)
Phoebe Franklin
2/16 (4)
Laura Harris
25 (11)
Alexa Stonehouse
2/39 (4)
Surrey Women 154/5(16.4 overs)
Grace Harris
63* (33)
Amu Surenkumar
2/13 (2)
Sophia Dunkley
23 (13)
Em Arlott
2/29 (3)
View full scorecard

7.20pm: Hugs and handshakes on the field as Surrey's players come down to join the matchwinner, Grace Harris, and her unbeaten partner Kira Chathli. They put in a concerted team effort with the ball, and then survived a couple of wobbles with the bat to bring it home with 3.2 overs to spare. And there's also time to follow the closing stages of the women's Euro final, too, with England and Spain currently in extra time out in Basel. That's a wrap from The Oval for tonight. Bye!

16.4
4
Wong to Chathli, FOUR runs

full and clipped leg side, goes to the rope - Surrey win by five wickets! They were dominant in the group stage and claim the inaugural Women's Blast trophy on home soil at the Kia Oval

16.3
1lb
Wong to Harris, 1 leg bye

low full toss, 69mph into the pads and it deflects into the off side

16.2
4
Wong to Harris, FOUR runs

whistles off the meat of the bat, full toss on leg and Harris sets herself to muscle it away through deep backward square leg

16.1
Wong to Harris, no run

70mph on a length, Harris chops the ball down into her feet as she swings to leg

Last roll of the dice for Bears as Wong returns

end of over 1614 runs
SUR-W: 145/5CRR: 9.06 RRR: 2.25 • Need 9 from 24b
Grace Harris59 (30b 6x4 2x6)
Kira Chathli12 (8b 1x4)
Millie Taylor 3-0-37-0
Hannah Baker 4-0-31-1
15.6
1
Taylor to Harris, 1 run

flighted, 46mph from round the wicket, nurdled to midwicket

15.5
1
Taylor to Chathli, 1 run
15.4
4
Taylor to Chathli, FOUR runs

Chathli finds the boundary now, clean hit! Dances out and drills through the line, jogs a couple of yards to meet her partner for a chat as the ball flies away

15.3
1
Taylor to Harris, 1 run
15.2
6
Taylor to Harris, SIX runs

Harris humpty! Blammed into the seats at wide long-on! Plants the front foot and slog-sweeps Taylor unceremoniously for six. One of the biggest hits of the day

15.1
1
Taylor to Chathli, 1 run

tossed up outside off, Chathli looks to reverse, gets one past the keeper

Last five, Surrey need 23 from 30

end of over 154 runs
SUR-W: 131/5CRR: 8.73 RRR: 4.60 • Need 23 from 30b
Kira Chathli6 (5b)
Grace Harris51 (27b 6x4 1x6)
Hannah Baker 4-0-31-1
Em Arlott 3-0-29-2
14.6
1
Baker to Chathli, 1 run

Chathli stretches out and paddles from wide of off, short fine leg can't prevent a single

14.5
Baker to Chathli, no run

floated up on leg, flicked firmly but straight to midwicket

14.4
1
Baker to Harris, 1 run

looped up straight and swung out to deep midwicket, well fielded by Perrin

14.3
Baker to Harris, no run

dabbed towards short third

14.2
1
Baker to Chathli, 1 run

nudged off the pads

14.1
1
Baker to Harris, 1 run

tossed up, 45mph on off, Harris punches to mid-off, brings up her half-century! Just 25 balls to get there for the Australia international, who looks to be emphatically winning the battle of the Harris sisters today

Baker to bowl out

end of over 1416 runs • 1 wicket
SUR-W: 127/5CRR: 9.07 RRR: 4.50 • Need 27 from 36b
Kira Chathli4 (2b)
Grace Harris49 (24b 6x4 1x6)
Em Arlott 3-0-29-2
Hannah Baker 3-0-27-1
13.6
2
Arlott to Chathli, 2 runs

another slowie, Chathli waits for it and hauls in front of square. Again the fielding isn't clean and they pinch two

13.5
2
Arlott to Chathli, 2 runs

full in the channel and sliced behind deep point for a couple first ball

Kira Chathli walks out with the score on 123 for 5(!)

13.4
W
Arlott to Scholfield, OUT

slapped hard... but picks out deep midwicket! Is there a twist? Slower ball from Arlott and Scholfield can't manufacture the power required. Well held by Perrin down low coming in from the rope

Paige Scholfield c Perrin b Arlott 7 (7b 0x4 0x6 17m) SR: 100
13.3
1
Arlott to Harris, 1 run

back of a length, 64mph and dabbed down into the covers for a quick single

Read full commentary
Match details
Kennington Oval, London
TossSurrey Women, elected to field first
Series
Season2025
Player Of The Match
SUR Women
Grace Harris
Series resultSurrey Women won the 2025 Vitality Blast Women
Match days27 July 2025 - day (20-over match)
Umpires
England
Jack Shantry
England
Rose Dovey
TV Umpire
England
Sue Redfern
Reserve Umpire
England
Gabi Brown
Match Referee
England
Sarah Bartlett
SUR Women Innings
Player NameRB
BF Smith
caught2117
DN Wyatt
caught55
A Capsey
stumped1516
GM Harris
not out6333
SIR Dunkley
stumped2313
PJ Scholfield
caught77
KM Chathli
not out169
Extras(lb 1, w 3)
Total154(5 wkts; 16.4 ovs)
Vitality Blast Women

TeamMWLPT
SUR-W1411152
BLZ-W148242
WAR-W148536
LAN-W147631
DUR-W145725
HAM-W145921
ESS-W144919
SOM-W1411010
