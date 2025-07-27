7.20pm: Hugs and handshakes on the field as Surrey's players come down to join the matchwinner, Grace Harris, and her unbeaten partner Kira Chathli. They put in a concerted team effort with the ball, and then survived a couple of wobbles with the bat to bring it home with 3.2 overs to spare. And there's also time to follow the closing stages of the women's Euro final, too, with England and Spain currently in extra time out in Basel. That's a wrap from The Oval for tonight. Bye!