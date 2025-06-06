Matches (15)
11th Match, Birmingham, June 06, 2025, Vitality Blast Women
Warwickshire Women FlagWarwickshire Women

#2

172/9
Somerset Women FlagSomerset Women

#8

(19.1/20 ov, T:173) 103

WAR Women won by 69 runs

Report

Laura Harris mauls Somerset with 77 off 34

Australian smashes her second fifty of the competition to send Birmingham Bears joint top

Laura Harris struck 77 off 34 balls, Birmingham Bears vs Somerset, Women Vitality Blast, Edgbaston, June 6, 2025

60 of Harris' 77 runs came in boundaries  •  Getty Images

Warwickshire 172 for 9 (Harris 77, Robbins 3-24) Somerset 103 (Wilson 31, Taylor 3-13) by
Laura Harris continued her remarkable start at Edgbaston by clubbing Warwickshire to a 69-run Vitality Blast victory over Somerset.
Harris followed her 16-ball half-century on her debut in Birmingham last week with an equally spectacular 77 from 34 balls to lift Warwickshire to 172 for 9. Her barrage completed the team's strong recovery from 30 for 3 after Mollie Robbins (3 for 24) took three wickets in her first ten balls.
Somerset replied with a meagre 103. Fran Wilson struck 31 but the innings was unravelled by spinners Georgia Davis (3 for 12) and Millie Taylor (3 for 13) The visitors' third successive defeat came with an additional worry after Emma Corney was stretchered from the field after her leg twisted the wrong way as he stooped to collect a ball in the outfield.
Somerset chose to bowl and started strongly as Robbins took wickets with her first, fifth and tenth balls. Her first struck Abi Freeborn on the back leg and won an lbw decision, Issy Wong then drove to mid off before and Davina Parrin was bowled through an attempted leg-side hit.
Five quickfire boundaries from Natasha Wraith and Sterre Kalis sprung the score to 54 for 3 at the end of the Powerplay before Wraith's middle stump was disturbed by Amanda-Jade Wellington's second ball.
Somerset had started well but were disrupted by the worrying delay while Corney was treated on the outfield. Upon the resumption, Charis Pavely lifted Alex Griffiths to long on, bringing in Harris who lifted her second ball into the South Stand for six.
Kalis's perky 32 ended in the cruellest way she was run out backing up, but Harris charged to her fifty in 19 balls. The Aussie went on to hit nine fours and four sixes to emphatically vindicate her move down the order to get at the spinners.
A target of 173 was a tall one for a Somerset side short of runs in the tournament so far and their reply took an early hit when Rebecca Odgers fell lbw to Wong. AC Munday pulled Hannah Hardwick for six but was then lured down the pitch by Davis and stumped.
The visitors entered the second half of their reply with only two wickets down but needing 11 per over and that scoreboard pressure took its toll against Warwickshire's impressive spin attack. Sophie Luff skied a return catch to Hannah Baker, Wellington was bowled, reverse-sweeping, by Taylor and Davis dismissed Wilson and Griffiths, caught at mid off and backward point respectively.
Chloe Taylor chipped to extra cover off Taylor who soon trapped Robbins lbw and when Hannah Jones lifted Wong to long on, with Corney unable to bat, Somerset's tough day was complete.
Laura Harris

SOM Women Innings
Player NameRB
RN Odgers
lbw69
AC Munday
stumped1917
FC Wilson
caught3132
SN Luff
caught1316
A Wellington
bowled911
A Griffiths
caught46
C Skelton
caught712
EJ Anderson
not out68
MJ Robbins
lbw01
HE Jones
caught43
EV Corney
absent hurt
Extras(w 4)
Total103(10 wkts; 19.1 ovs)
<1 / 2>

Vitality Blast Women

TeamMWLPT
BLZ-W32011
WAR-W42111
ESS-W4229
SUR-W2209
HAM-W3218
LAN-W3124
DUR-W2020
SOM-W3030
Full Table