WAR Women vs SOM Women, 11th Match at Birmingham, Vitality Blast Women, Jun 06 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
11th Match, Birmingham, June 06, 2025, Vitality Blast Women
PrevNext
Warwickshire Women FlagWarwickshire Women

#2

172/9
Somerset Women FlagSomerset Women

#8

(19.1/20 ov, T:173) 103

WAR Women won by 69 runs

Match centre 
Scorecard summary
Warwickshire Women 172/9(20 overs)
Laura Harris
77 (34)
Mollie Robbins
3/24 (3)
Sterre Kalis
32 (27)
Hannah Jones
1/19 (4)
Somerset Women 103/10(19.1 overs)
Fran Wilson
31 (32)
Georgia Davis
3/12 (4)
AC Munday
19 (17)
Millie Taylor
3/13 (3)
EV Corney absent hurt 0 (0b 0x4 0x6)

19.1
W
Wong to Jones, OUT
Hannah Jones c Perrin b Wong 4 (3b 0x4 0x6 3m) SR: 133.33
end of over 196 runs • 2 wickets
SOM-W: 103/8CRR: 5.42 RRR: 70.00 • Need 70 from 6b
Hannah Jones4 (2b)
Ellie Anderson6 (8b)
Millie Taylor 3-0-13-3
Charis Pavely 3-0-21-0
18.6
3
Taylor to Jones, 3 runs
18.5
1
Taylor to Anderson, 1 run
18.4
1
Taylor to Jones, 1 run
18.3
W
Taylor to Robbins, OUT
Mollie Robbins lbw b Taylor 0 (1b 0x4 0x6 1m) SR: 0
18.2
W
Taylor to Skelton, OUT
Chloe Skelton c Harris b Taylor 7 (12b 0x4 0x6 14m) SR: 58.33
18.1
1
Taylor to Anderson, 1 run
end of over 186 runs
SOM-W: 97/6CRR: 5.38 RRR: 38.00 • Need 76 from 12b
Ellie Anderson4 (6b)
Chloe Skelton7 (11b)
Charis Pavely 3-0-21-0
Georgia Davis 4-0-12-3
17.6
1
Pavely to Anderson, 1 run
17.5
1
Pavely to Skelton, 1 run
17.4
1
Pavely to Anderson, 1 run
17.3
2
Pavely to Anderson, 2 runs
17.2
Pavely to Anderson, no run
17.1
1
Pavely to Skelton, 1 run
end of over 173 runs • 1 wicket
SOM-W: 91/6CRR: 5.35 RRR: 27.33 • Need 82 from 18b
Ellie Anderson0 (2b)
Chloe Skelton5 (9b)
Georgia Davis 4-0-12-3
Hannah Baker 4-0-19-1
16.6
Davis to Anderson, no run
16.5
Davis to Anderson, no run
16.4
W
Davis to Griffiths, OUT
Alex Griffiths c Freeborn b Davis 4 (6b 0x4 0x6 9m) SR: 66.66
16.3
1
Davis to Skelton, 1 run
16.2
1
Davis to Griffiths, 1 run
16.1
1
Davis to Skelton, 1 run
end of over 164 runs
SOM-W: 88/5CRR: 5.50 RRR: 21.25 • Need 85 from 24b
Chloe Skelton3 (7b)
Alex Griffiths3 (4b)
Hannah Baker 4-0-19-1
Georgia Davis 3-0-9-2
15.6
1
Baker to Skelton, 1 run
Match details
Edgbaston, Birmingham
TossSomerset Women, elected to field first
Series
Season2025
Match days06 June 2025 - day (20-over match)
Umpires
England
Gabi Brown
England
Rose Dovey
Match Referee
England
Sarah Bartlett
PointsWarwickshire Women 4, Somerset Women 0
SOM Women Innings
Player NameRB
RN Odgers
lbw69
AC Munday
stumped1917
FC Wilson
caught3132
SN Luff
caught1316
A Wellington
bowled911
A Griffiths
caught46
C Skelton
caught712
EJ Anderson
not out68
MJ Robbins
lbw01
HE Jones
caught43
EV Corney
absent hurt
Extras(w 4)
Total103(10 wkts; 19.1 ovs)
<1 / 2>

Vitality Blast Women

TeamMWLPT
BLZ-W32011
WAR-W42111
ESS-W4229
SUR-W2209
HAM-W3218
LAN-W3124
DUR-W2020
SOM-W3030
Full Table