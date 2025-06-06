Matches (15)
WAR Women vs SOM Women, 11th Match at Birmingham, Vitality Blast Women, Jun 06 2025 - Match Result
RESULT
11th Match, Birmingham, June 06, 2025, Vitality Blast Women
Match centre
Scorecard summary
Warwickshire Women • 172/9(20 overs)
77 (34)
3/24 (3)
32 (27)
1/19 (4)
Somerset Women • 103/10(19.1 overs)
31 (32)
3/12 (4)
19 (17)
3/13 (3)
EV Corney absent hurt 0 (0b 0x4 0x6)
19.1
W
Wong to Jones, OUT
Hannah Jones c Perrin b Wong 4 (3b 0x4 0x6 3m) SR: 133.33
end of over 196 runs • 2 wickets
SOM-W: 103/8CRR: 5.42 • RRR: 70.00 • Need 70 from 6b
Hannah Jones4 (2b)
Ellie Anderson6 (8b)
Millie Taylor 3-0-13-3
Charis Pavely 3-0-21-0
18.6
3
Taylor to Jones, 3 runs
18.5
1
Taylor to Anderson, 1 run
18.4
1
Taylor to Jones, 1 run
18.3
W
Taylor to Robbins, OUT
Mollie Robbins lbw b Taylor 0 (1b 0x4 0x6 1m) SR: 0
18.2
W
Taylor to Skelton, OUT
Chloe Skelton c Harris b Taylor 7 (12b 0x4 0x6 14m) SR: 58.33
18.1
1
Taylor to Anderson, 1 run
end of over 186 runs
SOM-W: 97/6CRR: 5.38 • RRR: 38.00 • Need 76 from 12b
Ellie Anderson4 (6b)
Chloe Skelton7 (11b)
Charis Pavely 3-0-21-0
Georgia Davis 4-0-12-3
17.6
1
Pavely to Anderson, 1 run
17.5
1
Pavely to Skelton, 1 run
17.4
1
Pavely to Anderson, 1 run
17.3
2
Pavely to Anderson, 2 runs
17.2
•
Pavely to Anderson, no run
17.1
1
Pavely to Skelton, 1 run
end of over 173 runs • 1 wicket
SOM-W: 91/6CRR: 5.35 • RRR: 27.33 • Need 82 from 18b
Ellie Anderson0 (2b)
Chloe Skelton5 (9b)
Georgia Davis 4-0-12-3
Hannah Baker 4-0-19-1
16.6
•
Davis to Anderson, no run
16.5
•
Davis to Anderson, no run
16.4
W
Davis to Griffiths, OUT
Alex Griffiths c Freeborn b Davis 4 (6b 0x4 0x6 9m) SR: 66.66
16.3
1
Davis to Skelton, 1 run
16.2
1
Davis to Griffiths, 1 run
16.1
1
Davis to Skelton, 1 run
end of over 164 runs
SOM-W: 88/5CRR: 5.50 • RRR: 21.25 • Need 85 from 24b
Chloe Skelton3 (7b)
Alex Griffiths3 (4b)
Hannah Baker 4-0-19-1
Georgia Davis 3-0-9-2
15.6
1
Baker to Skelton, 1 run
Match details
|Edgbaston, Birmingham
|Toss
|Somerset Women, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match days
|06 June 2025 - day (20-over match)
|Umpires
|Match Referee
|Points
|Warwickshire Women 4, Somerset Women 0
SOM Women Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|lbw
|6
|9
|stumped
|19
|17
|caught
|31
|32
|caught
|13
|16
|bowled
|9
|11
|caught
|4
|6
|caught
|7
|12
|not out
|6
|8
|lbw
|0
|1
|caught
|4
|3
|absent hurt
|Extras
|(w 4)
|Total
|103(10 wkts; 19.1 ovs)
