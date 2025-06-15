Bates, Heath steer Durham to victory over winless Somerset

Durham 139 for 6 (Bates 49, Heath 38*) beat Somerset 138 for 7 (Odgers 36, Villiers 2-23) by four wickets

Bess Heath demonstrated maturity aplenty to carry Durham to a four-wicket victory over Somerset in the Vitality Blast women's competition at the Cooper Associates Ground, Taunton.

Chasing 139 to win, the visitors were indebted to the 23-year-old middle order batter, who scored 38 not out from 25 balls under pressure to help the visitors reach their target with 11 deliveries to spare. Suzie Bates top-scored with 49, while Somerset seamer Mollie Robbins returned figures of 3 for 22 in a losing cause.

Put into bat, Somerset were in good shape at 75 for 2, thanks to knocks of 36 and 31 from Bex Odgers and Niamh Holland respectively. But Sophia Turner and Mady Villiers claimed two wickets apiece as Somerset lost their way during the middle overs, and it required a breezy 31 from Amanda-Jade Wellington to haul the cider county to a modest 138 for 7.

Durham have now won two of their six games in the short format, but Somerset remain without a victory and continue to prop up the table.

Eager to make amends with the bat following a series of modest scores, Somerset made a disappointing start, Amelie Munday chasing a wide delivery from Grace Thompson and finding backward point in the opening over. Doing her best to redress the balance, Odgers pulled Lauren Filer for six, while Holland twice drove Thompson to the boundary as the powerplay gathered momentum.

Katie Levick's legspin proved expensive as Durham struggled to stem the flow of runs in the face of aggressive batting from Somerset's second-wicket pair, Holland ramping Filer for another six as the partnership realised 50. The stand was worth 58 when Holland, having contributed a progressive 31 from 20 balls, attempted to drive Villiers over the top and found long-on with the score 63 for 2 in the eighth.

Odgers advanced her score to 36 from 33 balls and had a half-century in her sights, only to then dance down the pitch to Sophia Turner and be comprehensively stumped by Mia Rogers as Somerset slipped to 75 for 3 at the halfway stage.

Sensing an opportunity to apply pressure, the experienced Bates and Levick successfully restricted the scoring and Sophie Luff and Fran Wilson, tied down and unable to find the boundary, both succumbed to frustration as the home side slipped to 91 for 5. Charlie Dean came and went quickly, removed by Levick, as Durham continued to turn the screw and Somerset were 102 for 6 when Wellington joined Alex Griffiths in the middle.

Again cast in the role of saviours, the seventh-wicket pair dug their team out of a hole, adding 36 from 22 balls to disrupt the opposition bowlers and carry Somerset to their highest short-format total of the season so far. Adept at working the field, Australia international Wellington scored 31 off 17 balls and accrued five fours, while Griffiths finished unbeaten on 11.

Somerset needed early wickets and Robbins removed Leah Dobson for 11 in the fifth, but the indefatigable Bates proved an altogether different proposition. The New Zealand international dominated the reply, contributing four boundaries in a powerplay that yielded 49 and staging an opening stand of 38 with Dobson to afford the chase solid foundations.

Villiers took on Wellington's legspin, harvesting a brace of fours before falling to the Australian with the score 49 for 2, but Hollie Armitage proved obdurate in contributing 14 at a run a ball in an alliance of 38 for the third wicket with Bates. Griffiths bowled Armitage to give the home side renewed hope and, when Robbins had Bates caught at mid-on in the 13th, Durham were 87 for 4, needing a further 52 at 6.5 an over with two new batters at the crease.