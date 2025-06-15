Matches (21)
ESS Women vs SUR Women, 24th Match at Chelmsford, Vitality Blast Women, Jun 15 2025 - Live Cricket Score
24th Match, Chelmsford, June 15, 2025, Vitality Blast Women
Points Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
ESS Women
L
W
W
L
L
SUR Women
W
W
W
W
L
Match details
|County Ground, Chelmsford
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match days
|15 June 2025 - day (20-over match)
Vitality Blast Women News
Tammy Beaumont 81 trumps Suzie Bates 77 as Blaze win again
Table-topping form continues with successful chase of 189 at Chester-le-Street
Lister holds nerve as Lancashire squeeze past Somerset
Charlie Dean takes 4 for 9 but visitors pinch points in last-over finish at Taunton
McCaughan century leads Hampshire rout of Essex
Charli Knott helps add hefty total before Adams four-for seals emphatic 42-run win
The Blaze boss powerplays to end Surrey's unbeaten start
Cassidy McCarthy, Kirstie Gordon douse flames of a previously unstoppable host batting line-up