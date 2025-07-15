CWI calls for emergency meeting with legends after 'deeply hurting' loss

West Indies folded quickly in the first two Tests too, but they saved the biggest ignominy for the very last , folding for 27 in 14.3 overs in Kingston. The total was just one run better than New Zealand's Test-record low of 26 in 1955 but it was 20 runs short of West Indies' previous worst total of 47. It was the first time in Test history a team recorded seven ducks in an innings and the six runs made collectively by West Indies' top-six batters was the lowest in any innings in Test history.

Dr Kishore Shallow, the president of CWI, said that the entire West Indies cricket community will have several "sleepless nights" following the losses, but called for patience as they look to "rebuild and start investing in the next generation".

"Like every West Indian cricket fan, I felt the pain of our recent Test defeat to Australia," he said. "There will be some sleepless nights ahead for many of us, including the players, who I know feel this loss just as heavily. But while disappointment is natural, we must not allow this moment to define our journey. We are in a rebuilding phase, steadily investing in the next generation, and reigniting the spirit that has long made West Indies cricket a force in the world.

"Progress is rarely straightforward. It takes time, perseverance, and belief, especially in our most difficult moments. The road ahead will test us, but I have faith in the talent and commitment of our players when they apply themselves. We have already seen encouraging signs, particularly with the ball. Our batters are keen, but now must be even more deliberate as they work to improve."

Shallow said the involvement of Lara, Richards and Lloyd wasn't purely "ceremonial", and that they would be actively involved in West Indies' "next phase of cricket development".

"These are men who helped define our golden eras, and their perspectives will be invaluable. We intend for this gathering to result in tangible, actionable recommendations.

"Consistent with my message over the last weeks, this is a moment that calls for collaboration, not division. We need everyone on board: fans, players, coaches, legends, and administrators, if we are to truly move forward. There is much work to be done. But we must do it with purpose, and we must do it together."