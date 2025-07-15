Stats - WI post second-lowest Test total; Starc takes five in 15 balls
The Kingston Test was a nightmare for the batters as Starc set a new record for the fastest five-wicket haul in Test history
27 - West Indies' total in the fourth innings of the third Test at Kingston against Australia. It is the second-lowest total in the history of Test cricket, only a run more than New Zealand's 26 all-out against England in 1955 at Auckland.
The 27 all-out is now the lowest total for West Indies in the format. Their previous lowest was 47 against England at the same venue in 2004.
The 170 runs they aggregated across both innings are the lowest by West Indies in a Test match where they were bowled out twice. Their previous lowest was 175 against England at The Oval in 1957.
14.3 - Overs batted by West Indies in their second innings. It is the third-shortest all-out innings in Test cricket, behind 12.3 overs by South Africa when they were all out for 30 against England in 1924, and 13.5 by Sri Lanka against South Africa last November.
7 - Number of ducks in the West Indies' second innings at Kingston. It is the first ever instance of seven batters getting out for a duck in a Test innings. There have been nine instances of six ducks previously, with the latest being at Edgbaston earlier this month.
15 - Number of balls that Mitchell Starc needed to complete his five-wicket haul in the second innings. It is the fastest five-for in men's Tests, a record he bettered by four balls.
Ernie Toshack against India at Brisbane in 1947, Stuart Broad against Australia at Nottingham in 2015 and Scott Boland against England at the MCG in 2021; all completed their five-wicket hauls in 19 balls.
516 - Runs aggregated by West Indies and Australia in Kingston, the seventh-fewest for a men's Test match and the lowest since 1910, where both teams were bowled out twice.
Only 1045 balls were bowled across the four innings, the lowest for any Test with four all-out innings since 1910 and the fourth-fewest ever. It is also the third-shortest Test to not end in a draw in West Indies.
2 - Bowlers to take three wickets in the first over of an innings in men's Tests since 2002. Irfan Pathan did it before Starc, when he claimed a hat-trick in the opening over of the Karachi Test in 2006.
West Indies' innings started with a scoreline of 0 for 3, courtesy of Starc's opening over. It is only the sixth instance of a team losing their first three wickets without a run on the board in a Test innings.
Starc took two wickets in the first over of the fourth innings against West Indies in 2015 at the same venue. He is the only bowler to have taken multiple wickets in the first over of a Test innings twice since 2002.
6 - Runs collectively added by West Indies' top six batters. It is comfortably the lowest by any team's top six in a men's Test innings and half of the previous lowest - 12 by Australia against England at Sydney in 1888.
19062 - Balls that Starc bowled in Test cricket to claim his 400th wicket. He is the second quickest to that milestone by balls bowled, behind only Dale Steyn, who needed 16634 balls.
10 - Scott Boland became only the tenth bowler to take a hat-trick for Australia in men's Tests, and the first since Peter Siddle against England at Brisbane in 2010. Australia now have 12 hat-tricks in men's Tests, only behind England's 15. Hugh Trumble and Thomas Matthews picked two hat-tricks each in their Test careers.
6 for 9 - Starc's bowling figures at Kingston are now the best for a player in their 100th Test match. Muthiah Muralidaran's 6 for 54 against Bangladesh in 2006 was the previous best.
48 - Steven Smith's score in the first innings is the highest individual score of the match. The Kingston Test is only the 16th occasion in the men's Tests where no batter scored a fifty (Matches with at least two complete innings).
The previous such Test was between India and South Africa at Nagpur in 2015. Nine of the 16 Test matches without an individual fifty-plus score were played before 1900.
