Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, 3rd T20I at Colombo, SL vs BAN, Jul 16 2025 - Live Cricket Score

3rd T20I (N), Colombo (RPS), July 16, 2025, Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka FlagSri Lanka
Bangladesh FlagBangladesh
Tomorrow
1:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 14:42
batters to watch(Recent stats)
P Nissanka
10 M • 390 Runs • 39 Avg • 134.02 SR
MDKJ Perera
10 M • 284 Runs • 31.56 Avg • 146.39 SR
Parvez Hossain Emon
8 M • 255 Runs • 31.88 Avg • 173.46 SR
Tanzid Hasan
10 M • 247 Runs • 24.7 Avg • 148.79 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
PW Hasaranga
8 M • 17 Wkts • 7.42 Econ • 10.94 SR
M Theekshana
10 M • 12 Wkts • 7.5 Econ • 18.33 SR
Rishad Hossain
9 M • 14 Wkts • 8.37 Econ • 14.28 SR
Tanzim Hasan Sakib
9 M • 11 Wkts • 9.36 Econ • 17.36 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
SL
BAN
Match details
R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
Series
Season2025
Match numberT20I no. 3318
Hours of play (local time)19.00 start, First Session 19.00-20.30, Interval 20.30-20.50, Second Session 20.50-22.20
Match days16 July 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Bangladesh in Sri Lanka News

'I have to do it every day' - Shamim on mixing the mercurial with the mundane

He starred for Bangladesh with his big hits and sharp fielding, but says it is a job he has to do each time he takes the field

Litton, Shamim lead Bangladesh's rout of Sri Lanka

Litton and Shamim bring the power with the bat before Rishad and the seamers skittle the hosts

Can Bangladesh stop Sri Lanka's in-form batters?

The visitors need to win in Dambulla on Sunday if they are to keep the T20I series alive

Kusal, Nissanka easily dispatch Bangladesh in T20I series opener

But it was the SL bowling that laid the groundwork with Shanaka and Vandersay applying the squeeze

Bangladesh look to turn tour around; Sri Lanka eye T20I resurgence

Both teams have not been in great form in the format in recent times

