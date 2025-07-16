Matches (7)
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, 3rd T20I at Colombo, SL vs BAN, Jul 16 2025 - Live Cricket Score
3rd T20I (N), Colombo (RPS), July 16, 2025, Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Sri Lanka
L
L
W
W
L
Bangladesh
L
L
L
L
W
Match centre Ground time: 14:42
batters to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 390 Runs • 39 Avg • 134.02 SR
10 M • 284 Runs • 31.56 Avg • 146.39 SR
8 M • 255 Runs • 31.88 Avg • 173.46 SR
BAN10 M • 247 Runs • 24.7 Avg • 148.79 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
8 M • 17 Wkts • 7.42 Econ • 10.94 SR
10 M • 12 Wkts • 7.5 Econ • 18.33 SR
BAN9 M • 14 Wkts • 8.37 Econ • 14.28 SR
9 M • 11 Wkts • 9.36 Econ • 17.36 SR
Squad
SL
BAN
Player
Role
|Batting Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Opening Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
Match details
|R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match number
|T20I no. 3318
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.00 start, First Session 19.00-20.30, Interval 20.30-20.50, Second Session 20.50-22.20
|Match days
|16 July 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
