Salahuddin: 'I have no ego; if someone better comes along, it's for the team'

Bangladesh have had plenty of troubles on and off the field in 2025. They have suffered series defeats against UAE, Pakistan and Zimbabwe. They have also lost the Test and ODI series in Sri Lanka with one match left on the tour. Ahead of the third T20I on Wednesday, frustration within the Bangladesh dressing room spilt out.

Assistant coach Mohammad Salahuddin reacted strongly at the pre-match press conference when it was suggested that the BCB is looking for a new batting coach. Salahuddin was appointed last November primarily as the team's batting coach, but the batting unit has not completely clicked over the last nine months, with some holding Salahuddin responsible.

"My role as a coach in the Bangladesh team isn't set in stone," Salahuddin said. "I have never had any ego about it. If someone better comes (in the role of a batting coach), it will be for the team. The Bangladesh team is not the property of my father and grandfather. I will get criticised when I don't do well, I will get praised when I do well. It is the reality. Whether I give 100% for my team, whether I am honest or not, is the main concern."

Salahuddin's main gripe was with recent media reports that he has heavily influenced team decisions including selection and player roles. Given his stellar record in domestic cricket for the last two decades, he has also developed long-standing working relations with many cricketers, including those in the current Bangladesh squad.

"After coaching for 27-28 years, I am hearing that there are lots of complaints in the team against me. I really would like to know about those complaints. Best if it was given to me in writing. You have to provide hard evidence. It will help me correct myself.

"If I feel that the team needs a change for the good of the team, I will most likely do that. Our team has been losing regularly, so how will I benefit from favouritism?"