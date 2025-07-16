Matches (7)
Middlesex vs Surrey, South Group at London, Vitality Blast Men, Jul 16 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Points Table
North Group
|Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
South Group
|Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
|2
Surrey
|12
|9
|3
|0
|36
|8
Middlesex
|12
|3
|7
|1
|16
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Middlesex
L
L
L
W
L
Surrey
W
L
W
W
W
Match centre Ground time: 10:13
Match details
|Lord's, London
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match days
|16 July 2025 - daynight (20-over match)
