Matches (7)
WI vs AUS (1)
ENG vs IND (1)
ENG-U19 vs IND-U19 (1)
Vitality Blast Men (1)
Vitality Blast Women (1)
GSL (1)
ZIM T20 Tri-Series (1)

Middlesex vs Surrey, South Group at London, Vitality Blast Men, Jul 16 2025 - Live Cricket Score

South Group (D/N), Lord's, July 16, 2025, Vitality Blast Men
PrevNext
Middlesex FlagMiddlesex
Surrey FlagSurrey
Tomorrow
5:15 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Table
What will be the toss result?
MID Win & Bat
SUR Win & Bat
MID Win & Bowl
SUR Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Points Table
See full table
North Group
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
South Group
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
2
SurreySurrey
1293036
8
MiddlesexMiddlesex
1237116
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 10:13
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Match details
Lord's, London
Series
Season2025
Match days16 July 2025 - daynight (20-over match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Vitality Blast Men

North Group
TeamMWLPT
LAN128432
NOR138532
DUR127528
BEARS137628
WOR136724
NOT126624
LEI126624
DER134916
YOR124816
South Group
TeamMWLPT
SOM1310340
SUR129336
HAM137530
KEN136626
GLA136724
SUS125622
GLO125720
MID123716
ESS122910
Full Table