New Zealand vs South Africa, 2nd Match at Harare, ZIM T20 Tri-Series, Jul 16 2025 - Live Cricket Score

2nd Match, Harare, July 16, 2025, Zimbabwe Twenty20 Tri-Series
New Zealand FlagNew Zealand
South Africa FlagSouth Africa
Tomorrow
11:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Points Table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
1
South AfricaSouth Africa
110021.918
New ZealandNew Zealand
------
Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
TL Seifert
5 M • 249 Runs • 62.25 Avg • 207.5 SR
MS Chapman
10 M • 191 Runs • 21.22 Avg • 144.69 SR
RR Hendricks
9 M • 292 Runs • 32.44 Avg • 144.55 SR
HE van der Dussen
3 M • 82 Runs • 41 Avg • 157.69 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
JA Duffy
9 M • 21 Wkts • 6.06 Econ • 9.61 SR
ZGF Foulkes
8 M • 12 Wkts • 8.2 Econ • 14.08 SR
GF Linde
3 M • 8 Wkts • 5.36 Econ • 8.25 SR
N Peter
7 M • 4 Wkts • 8.71 Econ • 31.5 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
NZ
SA
Player
Role
Mitchell Santner (c)
Bowling Allrounder
Michael Bracewell 
Batting Allrounder
Mark Chapman 
Allrounder
Devon Conway 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Jacob Duffy 
Bowler
Zakary Foulkes 
Allrounder
Mitchell Hay 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Matt Henry 
Bowler
Bevon Jacobs 
Middle order Batter
Adam Milne 
Bowler
Daryl Mitchell 
Batting Allrounder
James Neesham 
Batting Allrounder
Will O’Rourke 
Bowler
Glenn Phillips 
Allrounder
Rachin Ravindra 
Batting Allrounder
Tim Robinson 
Top order Batter
Tim Seifert 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Ish Sodhi 
Bowler
Match details
Harare Sports Club
Series
Zimbabwe Twenty20 Tri-Series
South Africa tour of Zimbabwe
Season2025
Match numberT20I no. 3317
Hours of play (local time)13.00 start, First Session 13.00-14.30, Interval 14.30-14.50, Second Session 14.50-16.20
Match days16 July 2025 - day (20-over match)
Language
English
