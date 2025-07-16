Matches (7)
WI vs AUS (1)
ENG vs IND (1)
ENG-U19 vs IND-U19 (1)
Vitality Blast Men (1)
Vitality Blast Women (1)
GSL (1)
ZIM T20 Tri-Series (1)
New Zealand vs South Africa, 2nd Match at Harare, ZIM T20 Tri-Series, Jul 16 2025 - Live Cricket Score
2nd Match, Harare, July 16, 2025, Zimbabwe Twenty20 Tri-Series
Points Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
New Zealand
W
W
L
W
W
South Africa
L
W
W
A
W
Match centre Ground time: 11:13
batters to watch(Recent stats)
NZ5 M • 249 Runs • 62.25 Avg • 207.5 SR
10 M • 191 Runs • 21.22 Avg • 144.69 SR
9 M • 292 Runs • 32.44 Avg • 144.55 SR
3 M • 82 Runs • 41 Avg • 157.69 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
NZ9 M • 21 Wkts • 6.06 Econ • 9.61 SR
8 M • 12 Wkts • 8.2 Econ • 14.08 SR
3 M • 8 Wkts • 5.36 Econ • 8.25 SR
7 M • 4 Wkts • 8.71 Econ • 31.5 SR
Squad
NZ
SA
Player
Role
|Bowling Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
Match details
|Harare Sports Club
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match number
|T20I no. 3317
|Hours of play (local time)
|13.00 start, First Session 13.00-14.30, Interval 14.30-14.50, Second Session 14.50-16.20
|Match days
|16 July 2025 - day (20-over match)
Zimbabwe Twenty20 Tri-Series News
Hermann wants to be 'the guy who wins games for SA'
Despite his solid performance, he was unhappy not finishing the game off
Linde, Brevis and debutant Hermann star as SA beat Zimbabwe in tri-series opener
Raza's fifty went in vain for Zimbabwe, who lost their sixth successive T20I against SA
A tri-series of transitions for SA, NZ and Zimbabwe
Among the many subplots, one involves Rob Walter coaching his new team against his former side
Conway replaces injured Allen for T20I tri-series in Zimbabwe
Hay, Neesham and Robinson to join the squad as additional cover for Bracewell, Chapman, Phillips and Ravindra, who are all involved in the MLC final