Sensational Shreyas Iyer powers PBKS to second IPL final

Punjab Kings 207 for 5 (Shreyas 87*, Wadhera 48) beat Mumbai Indians 203 for 6 (Suryakumar 44, Tilak 44) by five wickets

The Jasprit Bumrah yorker isn't invincible. Not even when it starts to tail. Shreyas Iyer met it with extraordinary coolness and an open face of the bat to find a boundary. It gave him the 61st run of an enormously impressive innings and reinforced a feeling of helplessness on Mumbai Indians (MI). They were staring into the eyes of the man who was single-handedly beating them. The five-time champions came up short, and for the first time, couldn't defend a total in excess of 200. This means IPL 2025 will mark the arrival of a new power. Punjab Kings (PBKS) or Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

There is something extra special about batters who do their best work in a chase. Even now, when the accepted wisdom is to know what your target is, the prospect of a batter playing like he owns every little blade of grass that surrounds him is the stuff of dreams. Shreyas had his eyes wide open. This was real. This was class.

He arrived at the crease in the last over of the powerplay and knew he couldn't take his time. The second ball went for four. He never looked flustered, even when PBKS needed two runs a ball for the last eight overs. He launched Reece Topley for a hat-trick of sixes in the 13th over. Those three hits doubled PBKS' chances of victory. It was 25% coming into the over and 53% coming out of it.

Standing deep in his crease, watching every ball right onto his bat, functioning sometimes on pure instinct. There was a four he got off Hardik Pandya where he seemed almost ready to leave the short ball only to ramp it as it passed him and get it over the keeper. There was a six that he got off Ashwani Kumar, he almost seemed to predict the bowler would go wide yorker to mitigate the damage of a free-hit ball and he shifted across his crease and scythed the ball over cover.

His best shots though were those steers all along the ground to the backward point boundary off the two best bowlers in the opposition - Trent Boult and Bumrah. That was when everybody at the ground knew the game was firmly in Shreyas' hand. That it had always been there. He was expressionless in victory. He knew it was his. He knew it was coming.

Shreyas Iyer and Marcus Stoinis finished the chase for Punjab Kings • BCCI

The support act

Josh Inglis produced a banger of an innings, one where he took Bumrah down for 20 runs in an over. Nehal Wadhera has had a campaign to remember. Batting at No. 5, he showed great steel and rode the kind of luck a batter at that position earns by being clear-headed. Wadhera could've been dismissed on 2 if Naman Dhir had not misjudged a catching opportunity on the midwicket boundary and came rushing in instead of holding his position. He enjoyed another life on 13 and made the most of it, the pick of his shots a straight six off Ashwani Kumar in the 16th over just before he was dismissed for 48 off 39.

PBKS' bowlers deserved credit as well. They understood that going into the pitch and taking pace off was a useful option. Kyle Jamieson took pace off once every 2.67 deliveries on average. He is a Test match bowler starting to find his way even when conditions aren't in his favour. PBKS always found a way to come back just as MI were threatening to get away. A big powerplay was offset with a wicket in the seventh over. Fifty runs between overs nine and 12 was offset by the wickets of the set batters Suryakumar Yadav (44 off 26) and Tilak Varma (44 off 29) between overs 14 and 15. ESPNcricnifo's forecaster had MI looking good for 220 at the halfway stage. PBKS kept them to 204.

Power to the max

A lot of teams this IPL have focused on not allowing an early wicket to disrupt their attempt to take advantage of the field restrictions. MI lost Rohit Sharma to the 14th ball of the innings. They attacked 11 of the next 22, with Jonny Bairstow leading the way even if on occasion he was beaten by slower balls into the wicket. MI collected 43 runs off overs three, five and six.

Pick that one out: Shreyas steered a yorker between point and short third • Associated Press

The SKY show

Suryakumar arrived immediately after the powerplay. At that stage, PBKS were starting to string something together. They matched him up with Yuzvendra Chahal, whom he strikes at only 117 in the IPL. On Sunday, the MI lynchpin hammered the PBKS legspinner for 33 off 16 balls. That included three sixes - two majestic hits down the ground and one sweep shot that turned the bowler's intentions to tie him down on leg stump into a real gimme. Over the course of his 44 off 26 balls, Suryakumar also took home a world record - the highest aggregate (717) in any T20 tournament by a non-opener, surpassing AB de Villiers (687 in IPL 2016).

Tilak and Dhir's high impact

Tilak came down the track and struck his second ball for a six. Later, he simply extended a defensive push and presented a high elbow and that was enough to send Vyshak Vijaykumar over the long-off boundary. His innings only had two fours and two sixes but he was striking at 152.