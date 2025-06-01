Shreyas masterclass puts PBKS in IPL 2025 final

Shreyas Iyer and Marcus Stoinis finished the chase for Punjab Kings • BCCI

The Jasprit Bumrah yorker isn't invincible. Not even when it starts to tail. Shreyas Iyer met it with extraordinary coolness and an open face of the bat to find a boundary. It gave him the 61st run of an enormously impressive innings and reinforced a feeling of helplessness on Mumbai Indians. They were staring into the eyes of the man who was single-handedly beating them. The five-time champions came up short, which means IPL 2025 will mark the arrival of a new power. Punjab Kings or Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

There is something extra special about batters who do their best work in a chase. Even now, when the accepted wisdom is to know what your target is, the prospect of a batter playing like he owns every little blade of grass that surrounds him is the stuff of dreams. Shreyas had his eyes wide open. This was real. This was class.

He arrived at the crease in the last over of the powerplay and knew he couldn't take his time. The second ball went for four. He never looked flustered, even when PBKS needed two runs a ball for the last eight overs. He launched Reece Topley for a hat-trick of sixes in the 13th over. Those three hits doubled PBKS' chances of victory. It was 25% coming into the over and 53% coming out of it.

Standing deep in his crease, watching every ball right onto his bat, functioning sometimes on pure instinct. There was a four he got off Hardik Pandya where he seemed almost ready to leave the short ball only to ramp it as it passed him and get it over the keeper. There was a six that he got off Ashwani Kumar, he almost seemed to predict the bowler would go wide yorker to mitigate the damage of a free-hit ball and he shifted across his crease and scythed the ball over cover.