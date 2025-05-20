Remaining IPL 2025 league games to have extra 120 minutes for rain interruptions

In an effort to complete a full 20-overs match in case of rain interruptions, the IPL has decided to add 120 minutes of extra time for the remaining nine matches in the league phase of the 2025 season

Normally the two-hour extra time allowance has been part of the playing conditions for the playoffs only. However, with the tournament resuming after a week-long suspension and the onset of monsoon across India, the IPL has decided to ensure play as far as possible.

Eight of the nine remaining league matches are scheduled to be played in the evening barring the Gujarat Titans-Chennai Super Kings game which will be played in the afternoon on May 25. As per the playing conditions, the regulation completion time for an evening match is 10.50pm and 6.50pm for an afternoon game (all timings IST).

This means with an extra two-hour allowance now, a full 20-overs match can start as late as 5.30pm (afternoon game) or 9.30pm (evening game). For a minimum five-overs game, the cut-off time for an afternoon match will be 7.56 pm (including 10-minute changeover) and 11.56 pm for an evening game.

So far in IPL 2025, three matches have been abandoned due to rain, with teams sharing points, while two other games have been shortened due to the weather.

Punjab Kings' (PBKS) game against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Kolkata was the first game to be abandoned due to rain, followed by the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)-Delhi Capitals (DC) match in Hyderabad. The first match that was scheduled after the week-long suspension of the tournament, between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and KKR, was then abandoned without a ball bowled in Bengaluru.

PBKS earlier defeated RCB in a shortened game, while Gujarat Titans (GT) came up trumps against Mumbai Indians (MI) in a match that saw multiple stoppages.