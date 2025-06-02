Suryakumar and Boult end at No. 2 and No. 3 on IPL 2025 Orange and Purple Cap tables
Suryakumar finished his IPL 2025 season with 717 runs, only the second batter after B Sai Sudharsan to cross the 700-run mark
Here we are then, after 73 matches, it's a Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) final in IPL 2025. That's 73 matches worth of runs and wickets, and here's how things stand on the Orange and Purple Cap lists after Qualifier 2, where PBKS beat Mumbai Indians (MI).
It's looking increasingly likely that B Sai Sudharsan, the Gujarat Titans (GT) opener, will not have to give up that Orange Cap he has been wearing for a long, long time now. He's done for the tournament with 759 runs, but the nearest competitor to still be active at this stage is Virat Kohli, but the RCB hero is well behind with 614 runs at No. 5. That's a gap of 145 runs. Not impossible, of course.
It might not be impossible for the next in line either, even if it feels somewhat improbable. Shreyas Iyer, the PBKS captain, is just behind Kohli at No. 6 with 603 runs. He had been well behind in that race, around the No. 10-No. 11 mark, for the longest time, but the 87 not out of 41 balls he scored to knock MI out of IPL 2025 has made him the sixth batter past the 600-run mark this season.
Behind Sai Sudharsan and above third-placed GT captain Shubman Gill is Suryakumar Yadav, who finished his stellar IPL 2025 with 717 runs after scoring 44 in Qualifier 2. It was, incredibly, Suryakumar's 16 successive score of 25-plus in T20s, but not enough to put MI in the final.
Before we move to the wicket-takers, here's another one for you to check out: the most prolific six-hitters' list, which Iyer could well end up topping by the time the season is done.
Suryakumar, meanwhile, is right on top of ESPNcricinfo's MVP table.
As things stand, Josh Hazlewood of RCB is the only bowler with a realistic chance of toppling GT's Prasidh Krishna from the perch. Hazlewood has 21 wickets. Prasidh, the leader, has 25. It would still need five wickets, though.
Trent Boult of MI picked up then wicket of Prabhsimran Singh on Sunday night, and that took his tally for the season to 22, which has him in third place, behind Prasidh and Noor Ahmad of Chennai Super Kings (CSK), who has 24.
Of the other bowlers to still be in the fray, PBKS' Arshdeep Singh is at No. 7 with 18 wickets after going wicketless against MI.
And here are some other IPL 2025 tables that show the season's best performers in different aspects of the T20 game.