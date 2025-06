Suryakumar and Boult end at No. 2 and No. 3 on IPL 2025 Orange and Purple Cap tables

It might not be impossible for the next in line either, even if it feels somewhat improbable. Shreyas Iyer , the PBKS captain, is just behind Kohli at No. 6 with 603 runs. He had been well behind in that race, around the No. 10-No. 11 mark, for the longest time, but the 87 not out of 41 balls he scored to knock MI out of IPL 2025 has made him the sixth batter past the 600-run mark this season.